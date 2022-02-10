SOUTHWICK — Make it six straight wins for the Lee girls basketball team.
The Wildcats used a big third quarter to break open a close game as they beat host Southwick 55-37 Thursday night.
While Emma Puleri, Caroline Maloney and Carina Brown all scored in double figures for the Wildcats, it was Maloney who had six of her 10 points in the third quarter. Lee outscored the Rams 17-5 in the third.
"We got a nice run the last 1:30 of the first half that gave us some momentum going into the locker room," Lee coach Rick Puleri wrote in an email. "Credit Southwick they came out with great energy and played us tough in the first half. We were able to force some turnovers off our pressure in the second half and get some separation."
Emma Puleri had a game-high 15 points while Brown also finished with 10.
———
LEE (55)
Hall 1-0-3, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 2-3-7, Maloney 2-5-10, M. Puleri 3-0-6, E. Puleri 5-4-15, Lovato 2-0-4, Brown 3-4-10, Haddad 0-0-0. Totals 18-16-55
SOUTHWICK (37)
St. Jacques 1-0-2, McGivney 0-1-1, Ardrode 2-0-5, Davis 2-0-4, Cronin 0-2-2, Burkholder 1-1-4, Burke 3-1-8, Westcott 1-0-2, Hanifan 2-1-7 Ferrentino 1-0-2. Totals 14-6-37.
Lee 12 12 17 14 — 55
Southwick 8 11 5 13 — 37
3-point goals — L 3 (Hall, Maloney, E.Puleri). S 3 (Ardrode, Burkholder, Burke).
Wahconah 48, Monson 39
MONSON — When these teams played back in December in Dalton, a big second quarter helped Wahconah pull away. Thursday night, the Warriors needed a big second half performance to sweep the season series.
Grace Wigington, who had 23 points back on Dec. 13, was held to four points in the game. Gamberoni picked up the scoring slack with a game-high 21.
It was nine points in the third quarter by Wahconah's Emma Belcher that ignited the comeback. Wahconah trailed 26-21 at halftime, but Belcher had nine of Wahconah's 17 points in the third quarter as they took the lead for keeps.
The Warriors made 17 hoops in the game, 11 of them from beyond the 3-point arc.
———
WAHCONAH (48)
Eberwein 3-0-9, Belcher 3-0-9, Gamberoni 8-1-21, Drury 0-0-0, Wigington 1-1-4, Mason 1-0-2, Quinto 1-1-3. Totals 17-3-48.
MONSON (39)
Martinson 3-4-10, Chrzan 3-0-6, Bonneau 4-0-8, Myrie 4-0-11, Provost 2-0-4, Walker 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-39.
Wahconah 10 11 17 10 — 48
3-point goals — W 11 (Gamberoni 4, Belcher 3, Eberwein, Wigington). M 3 (Myrie 3).
Hoosac Valley 57, South Hadley 53
SOUTH HADLEY — The visiting Hurricanes swept the home-and-home thanks in large measure to a solid second half.
Hoosac trailed 27-18 at halftime, but managed to cut the lead to one point after three quarters, thanks to Alyssa Garabedian, who scored seven of her eight points in the third.
Then in the fourth, Hoosac locked up the victory as Averie McGrath went 5 for 6 from the foul line. She finished with a game-high 17 points. Gabby Billetz chipped in with 15 points and Rylynn Witek added 11.
South Hadley's Olivia Marion had a team-high 16 points, but the Hoosac defense held her to three free throws in the fourth quarter.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (57)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Billetz 5-5-15, Shea 0-0-0, A. Garabedian 3-2-8, Lesure 1-0-2, Witek 3-5-11, McGrath 5-5-17, T. Garabedian 2-0-4. Totals 19-17-57.
SOUTH HADLEY (53)
Alley 2-0-4, Carey 3-1-7, Marion 6-3-16, Bullough 1-0-3, Asellin 0-0-0, Gurek 0-0-0, Soderbaum 0-0-0, Uribe 3-1-7, Jackson 1-0-3, Bessone 0-0-0, Levrault 5-3-13. Totals 21-8-53.
Hoosac Valley 8 10 20 19 — 57
South Hadley 12 15 12 14 — 53
3-point goals — HV 2 (McGrath 2). SH 3 (Jackson, Bullough, Marion).
Mount Everett 40, Renaissance 18
SHEFFIELD — If host Mount Everett had any residual sense of weariness after Wednesday's overtime win at Lenox, the Eagles didn't show it.
Everett jumped out to a 9-2 lead after one quarter and 21-6 at halftime, and had calm sailing in the second half.
"I was proud of the girls for coming out today and playing a more complete game throughout all four quarters. We had an intense game last night at Lenox and the girls were able to focus on today's task, play a solid game of basketball on both end of the floor and take care of business," Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "It was great to see everyone working hard on the defensive end, playing team basketball, and getting the job done tonight."
Emma Goewey had 13 points to lead Mount Everett.
———
RENAISSANCE (18)
Sutter 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-0-2, Mercedes 0-0-0, Cordero 0-1-1, Buzzell 2-0-5, Stevenson 0-0-0, Hine 3-0-6, Nicholson 1-0-2. Totals 8-1-18.
MOUNT EVERETT (40)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 1-0-2, Ngoy Nkulu 1-1-3, Bordon 0-1-1, Stewart 2-0-4, E. Steuernagle 1-2-4 Devoti 2-3-7, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 0-2-2 Creamer 1-0-2, Goewey 6-1-13. Totals 15-10-40.
Renaissance 2 4 7 5 — 18
Everett 9 12 11 8 — 40
3-point goals — R 1 (Buzzell).
Holyoke 75, Taconic 64
HOLYOKE — The rematch of this one is on Feb. 17, and it will be must see TV after Thursday night.
Bianca Ortiz scored nine of her team-high 24 points for the Purple Knights, who outscored Taconic 24-19 in the fourth quarter to pull away and win. Yamaya Perez scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half for Holyoke.
Ahliya Phillips, who led the Green and Gold with 25 points, was held to one free throw in the fourth quarter, as she fouled out of the game. Maddie Winn finished with 15 points and Amelia Leasure added 10. Winn had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Phillips added nine boards.
Taconic was 9 for 18 from the line, while Holyoke was 14 for 22.
———
TACONIC (64)
Walker 0-0-0, Hudson 0-0-0, Phillips 9-5-25, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 2-2-6, Leasure 4-0-10, Winn 7-1-15, F. Cross 4-0-8. Totals 22-8-64
HOLYOKE (75)
Matos 5-0-11, Zayes 0-2-2 Alicea 0-0-0, Pierre 0-0-0, Perez 8-2-22, Treadwell 0-1-1, Davis 0-0-0, Ortiz 10-1-24, Vazquez 3-8-15. Totals 26-14-75.
Taconic 19 5 21 19 — 64
Holyoke 15 15 21 24 — 75
3-point goals — T 4 (Phillips 2, Leasure 2). H 9 (Perez 4, Ortiz 3, Vazquez, Matos).
Westfield 47, Pittsfield 38
WESTFIELD — The host Bombers outscored Pittsfield 19-11 in the fourth quarter to earn the hard-fought victory.
The Generals trailed 30-29 at halftime, and it was 28-27 after three quarters before the Bombers pulled away.
Ali Lapannie had 15 points to lead Westfield
For Pittsfield, Randi Duquette had a double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds, while chipping in six assists. Jamie Duquette added 13 points for the Generals.
———
PITTSFIELD (38)
Goodnow 1-0-2, R. Duquette 8-0-17, J. Duquette 5-3-13, Small 1-0-2, Powell 2-0-4. Totals 17-2-38.
WESTFIELD (47)
Ashton 2-1-7, Griffith 1-4-6, Burke 2-0-5, Lapannie 6-2-15, Sanchez 5-1-11, Cloutier 1-1-3. Totals 17-9-47.
Pittsfield 12 7 8 11 — 38
Westfield 13 7 8 19 — 47
3-point goals — P 1 (R. Duquette). W 4 (Ashton 2, Burke, Lapannie).
SICS 61, Monument Mountain 56
GREAT BARRINGTON — The host Spartans were outscored 19-11 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game.
Aleta Davis had 22 points to pace SICS, while Elee Hull had 16 points and Natalie Lewis had 15 for the Spartans.