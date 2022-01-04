LEE — The Wildcats carried their winning ways into the new year with a big victory at Ware on Tuesday.
Emma Puleri's 23 points were the difference as the Lee girls won 37-21 to improve to 3-0.
The Wildcats trailed by a point after eight minutes of action. The tides turned in the second quarter as Puleri scored nine, including the game's lone 3-point field goal, and Lee went on a 13-2 run.
Lee is at home on Friday against Easthampton.
———
Lee 7 13 5 12 — 37
Ware 8 2 5 6 — 21
LEE (37)
Hall 0-1-1, S. Kelly 0, B. Kelly 3-0-6, Maloney 0-2-2, M. Puleri 1-0-2, E. Puleri 9-4-23, Lovato 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-3, Haddad 0-0-0. Totals 14-8-37.
WARE (21)
McKeever 1-0-2, Jeffrey 0-0-0, Slattery 1-0-2, McQuaid 0-0-0, McGail 2-0-4, Pendelton 0-0-0, Mesnicki 3-0-6, Jacobs 2-0-4, DiRienzo 0-0-0, McFaul 1-1-3. Totals 10-1-21.
3-point field goals — L 1 (E. Puleri).
Agawam 32, Mount Greylock girls 30
AGAWAM — The Mounties came up just short against Agawam.
Charlotte Coody led the Mount Greylock girls with 11 points, while Abby Scialabba connected twice from distance and closed with seven points.
"We have lost three tough games thus far this year late in the game," coach John Jacobbe wrote in an email. "The good news is we are putting ourselves in position to win. Now we have to learn how to win these games down the stretch. Super proud of the effort, disappointed with the result but it is a long season and we will keep working to get this figured out in our favor’
The Mounties are now 1-3 on the year and are off until next Tuesday.
———