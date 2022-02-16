North Adams — The Wildcats bucked a slow start on Wednesday night on the road, ultimately winning 44-27.
McCann Tech grabbed a 12-9 lead after one quarter, getting five points from Izzy LaCasse. Lee zeroed in on the Hornets star, though, and held her to one field goal the rest of the way.
“Lee outplayed us in the second half, they held us to nine points,” wrote McCann coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “We kept turning the ball over and they converted on many of our mistakes. Their defense made us hesitant and reluctant to shoot the ball. We let down and did not show up for the fourth quarter.”
Lee went to work offensively in the second, when Caroline Maloney threw the Wildcats on her back. Maloney scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second quarter. They were also 11 of the Wildcats’ 13 points in the second frame, and helped stake the visitors to a 22-18 halftime advantage.
Lee’s defense finished things from there, holding the Hornets to just one foul shot in the fourth quarter.
Carina Brown and Emma Puleri chipped in 11 points each for Lee. LaCasse topped the Hornets with eight.
The Wildcats move to 13-4 with a finale at Lenox tonight. They are also 11-1 in the Franklin West, tying Easthampton for the league title.
LEE (44)
Hall 0-0-0, B. Kelly 1-0-2, Maloney 4-4-13, M. Puleri 3-0-6, E. Puleri 5-0-11, Lovato 0-1-1, Brown 4-3-11. Totals 17-8-44.
MCCANN TECH (27)
Clark 2-0-4, Hayer 0-0-0, LaCasse 3-1-8, Boisvert 2-0-4, Tatro 2-1-5, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 3-0-6, Marsh 0-0-0. Totals 12-2-27.
Lee 9 13 10 12 — 44
McCann 12 6 8 1 — 27
3-pointers — L 2 (Maloney, E. Puleri); MT 1 (LaCasse).
Pittsfield 60, Minnechaug 56
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High won the second quarter by 10 points and then treaded water against visiting Minnechaug to the finish line.
To get there, the Generals had to pour in 22 fourth-quarter points to keep pace with the charging Falcons.
PHS led 26-21 at halftime and gave back just one point the rest of the way.
Jamie Duquette poured in a game-high 22 points with a pair of triples mixed in. She added 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Abby Malumphy was a difference-maker off the bench for PHS, hitting two 3-pointers herself and finishing with a career-high 10 points. Randi Duquette added 15.
Jayla Comes had 20 for the Falcons.
Pittsfield moves to 10-7 overall, clinching a state tournament berth. They are 6-4 in the Valley Wheel. The Generals wrap their regular season tonight at Monument Mountain.