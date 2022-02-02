LEE — The visiting Rams didn't know what hit them.
The Wildcats came roaring out of the gate, outscoring Southwick 24-10, and never looked back.
"We came out with great energy," Lee coach Rick Puleri said. "Our defense has been really good in the last week. We jumped on them in the first quarter."
Caroline Maloney had 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter. Emma Puleri finished with a game-high 20 points, while Carina Brown chipped in with 11.
Natalie Turmel led Southwick with 15 points.
SOUTHWICK (28)
St Jacques 1-0-2, Stevenson 0-0-0, McGivney 0-0-0, Andrade 0-0-0, Turmel 5-2-15, Davis 1-0-3, Cronin 0-1-1, Burkholder 0-0-0, Dubois 1-0-2, Burke 0-0-0, Westcott 0-0-0, Hanifan 2-0-4, Ferrentino 0-1-1. Totals 10-4-28.
LEE (65)
Hall 1-0-2, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 4-0-8, Maloney 5-0-13, M. Puleri 2-1-6, E. Puleri 8-2-20, Lovato 1-0-2, Brown 4-3-11, Salice 1-0-3. Totals 25-7-65.
Southwick 10 8 4 6 — 28
Lee 24 12 19 10 — 65
3-point goals — S 4 (Turmel 3, Davis). L 7 (Maloney 3, E. Puleri 2, M. Puleri, Salice).
Pope Francis 31, McCann Tech 28
NORTH ADAMS — The visiting Cardinals outscored the Hornets 18-5 in the second quarter to rally from a six-point deficit.
McCann coach Kathy Budaj, in an email, described it as a heartbreaking loss. Macey Tatro, who scored five of the Hornets' nine points in the first quarter, picked up two fouls early and had to sit for a while.
Playing short-handed the girls gave everything they had," she wrote. "Having Macey get in foul trouble in the second quarter hurt because we had to sit her for a long time."
Tatro finished up with 11 points. Isabella Meadows had 13 of her game-high 19 points in that big second quarter for the Cardinals.