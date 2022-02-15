NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech put the clamps on Hampden Charter at home Tuesday night. The visitors had just six points entering the fourth quarter and the Hornets finished things off 45-20.
Raegan Rose knocked in three 3-pointers, all in the second quarter, to help the Hornets to a 31-6 halftime lead. McCann then shut out Hampden in the third and coasted to victory.
"We were able to move the ball efficiently and create openings," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "It was a great chance for some of our JV players to get some varsity time."
Senior Izzy LaCasse led the way with 11 points, but the Hornets got 10 girls into the scorebook. McCann moves to 8-9 overall, and hosts Lee on Wednesday night.
HAMPDEN CHARTER (20)
Wilson 4-0-8, Davila 2-0-4, Henry 0-0-0, Speaks 1-0-2, Chadd 2-0-6. Totals 9-0-20.
MCCANN TECH (45)
Clark 1-0-2, Hayer 1-0-2, LaCasse 4-2-11, Boisvert 1-0-2, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 3-0-6, Rose 3-0-9, Todd 2-0-4, Marsh 1-0-2, Dodger 2-1-5, Parker 0-0-0, Vallieres 0-0-0. Totals 19-2-45.
Hampden 4 2 0 14 — 20
McCann 10 21 4 10 — 45
3-pointers — HC 2 (Chadd 2); MT 4 (Rose 3, LaCasse).
Monson 49, Hoosac Valley 44
MONSON — It was a foul fest at Monson on Tuesday, and the Hurricanes came up on the short end.
The Mustangs attempted 57 free throws, making 24 of them in a five-point win. Hoosac Valley was 12 of 22 from the charity stripe, including a 7 of 9 mark from Rylynn Witek, who notched a team-high 20 points. She hit three 3-pointers.
Taylor Garabedian chipped in with 14 points, while leading scorer Averie McGrath was locked down by Monson and held scoreless.
It was a cold middle of the game that did in Hoosac. The visitors led 16-6 after one quarter, but then scored just 13 points over the second and third quarters to fall into a six-point hole entering the final frame.
Hoosac falls to 15-3 and 7-2 in the Suburban League.
HOOSAC VALLEY (44)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiella 0-0-0, Billetz 3-0-6, Shea 0-0-0, A. Garabedian 1-1-3, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 0-1-1, Witek 5-7-20, McGrath 0-0-0, T. Garabedian 5-3-14. Totals 14-12-44.
MONSON (49)
Martinson 1-4-6, Chizan 4-12-20, Bonneau 1-4-6, Murphy 2-1-5, Myrie 1-1-4, Provost 3-2-8. Totals 12-24-49.
Hoosac 16 7 6 15 — 44
Monson 6 16 13 14 — 49
3-pointers — HV 4 (Witek 3, T. Garabedian); M 1 (Myrie).
Holyoke 76, Wahconah 62
DALTON — Visiting Holyoke shot the lights out at Wahconah's new gymnasium on Tuesday, dropping in 13 3-pointers in a rare home loss for the Warriors.
Wahconah dropped to 15-3, losing for just the second time in Dalton this season, and the first time to a team that isn't Hoosac Valley.
Kleriz Matos had five 3-pointers, and two other Purple Knights had three a piece in the road win.
The Warriors got 25 points from Olivia Gamberoni and 13 from Dani Barry, but were playing without leading scorer Grace Wigington. Eva Eberwein knocked in a pair of 3-pointers and Ella Quinto had eight points on their Senior Night.