SHEFFIELD — Averie McGrath notched a career high, scoring 24 points in Hoosac Valley’s 44-27 win over Mount Everett on Wednesday night.
McGrath scored in every quarter and did a bit of everything for the Hurricanes. The junior canned three 3-pointers, made three free throws and converted six shots from inside the arc.
Meanwhile, the Hoosac (6-3) defense silenced the Eagles, holding them scoreless in the third quarter. Mount Everett (1-6) led 9-5 after the first quarter, with Hoosac’s only buckets coming from McGrath and Annie Canales, who finished with nine points on the night.
Mount Everett’s best quarter came in the fourth as Emma Goewey scored six points and Makenzie Ullrich added another five in the frame. Goewey ended the night with a team-high 14 points and Ullrich finished with eight points.
The Mount Everett girls are back in action tomorrow and will travel to Dalton for a showdown with Wahconah. Hoosac Valley has a few days off before hosting Mount Greylock on Saturday.
———
Hoosac Valley (44)
Boudreau 0-0-0; Canales 4-0-9; Shea 0-0-0; A. Garabedian 2-0-4; Davis 0-0-0; Meczywor 0-0-0; Lesure 0-1-1; Witek 2-0-4; McGrath 9-3-24; Keele 0-0-0; T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals FIX.
Mount Everett (20)
Sarnacki 1-0-2; Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0; Steuernagle 1-0-2; Devoti 0-1-1; Carpenter 0-0-0; Ullrich 3-0-8; Goewey 7-0-14; Creamer 0-0-0. Totals 12-1-27.
Hoosac Valley 5 11 14 14 — 44
Mount Everett 9 6 0 12 — 27
3-point field goals — HV 4 (McGrath 3, Canales); ME (Ullrich 2).