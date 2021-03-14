GREAT BARRINGTON — Natalie Lewis did a bit of everything, and the Monument Mountain girls completed their winter season on a high note Sunday afternoon at home.
The Spartans dispatched visiting Mount Greylock 43-28.
Lewis tallied a game-high 18 points, knocking in two 3-pointers and also putting on a clinic at the foul line shooting 6 of 7.
That's a spot that spelt trouble for the Mounties, who shot just 14 of 34 from the charity stripe. And, that is including senior Delaney Babcock, who converted 10 of her 14 tries and finished with a team-high 14 points. The rest of Greylock was 4 of 20.
Monument took full advantage of the missed opportunities, especially in the third quarter, where Lewis and Abby Dohoney racked up six points each. The Spartans turned a three-point halftime lead into a 39-22 trouncing through three frames. Mount Greylock was held to a single field goal in the second half, and that came via Charlotte Coody in the fourth quarter.
"Our girls finished on a high note with a great team effort vs. Mount Greylock today," wrote coach Randy Koldys in an email."I am so proud of this team for the commitment to get better every day."
The Spartans finish their season 5-13, but won three of those games in their last four tries.
The Mounties finish their winter campaign at 9-11.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (28)
Levesque 0-1-1, Babcock 2-10-14, Quagliano 0-0-0, Stevens 0-0-0, Scialabba 2-0-5, Sullivan 0-0-0, Coody 1-3-5, Politis 1-0-3, Gilooly 0-0-0. Totals 6-14-28.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (43)
Dohoney 4-1-9, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 0-0-0, Davis 1-2-4, Mead 3-0-6, Lewis 5-6-18, A. Wade 0-0-0, Valasco 1-0-2, M. Wade 0-0-0, Hull 2-0-4. Totals 18-9-43.
Greylock 11 9 2 6 — 28
Monument 14 9 16 4 — 43
3-point goals — MG 2 (Scialabba, Politis); MM 2 (Lewis).