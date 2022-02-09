SPRINGFIELD — Allowing just one point in the first quarter is one way to set the tone on the road.
A home-and-home series with Renaissance turned itself into a win-and-win situation as the Hornets (6-8) defeated Renaissance 41-14 at home on Tuesday night.
Izzy LaCasse got things going with four points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 16 points. Han Boisvert added 12 points, scoring eight in the second half.
McCann Tech will play three games in three days as Thursday marks Senior Night in North Adams. The Hornets will host Mount Greylock, the tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
———
McCANN TECH (41)
Clark 0-1-1, Hayer 0-0-0, LaCasse 6-3-16, Boisvert 6-0-12, Moran 0-0-0, Tatro 2-2-6, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 3-0-6, Reynolds 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-41.
RENAISSANCE (14)
Hines 3-2-8, Nicholson 1-0-2, Sutter 0-0-0, Mercedes 0-0-0, Merrero 0-1-1, Buzzell 1-0-3, Cordero 0-0-0. Totals 5-3-14.
McCann Tech 10 10 13 8 — 41
Renaissance 1 4 6 3 — 14
3-point field goals — MT 1 (LaCasse); R 1 (Buzzell).
Monument Mountain 59, Ludlow 28
LUDLOW — The Spartans brought the rain to Ludlow on Tuesday night.
Monument Mountain cashed in on 11 3-point shots in a 30-point win. Abby Dohoney had the hot hand early with 10 points in the first quarter, helping stake the Spartans a 19-2 lead. Dohoney finished with five triples and 19 points.
Evi Higgins went off as well, connecting four times from distance for 14 points.
Coach Jon Perrault mentioned the defense of Mia Wade and Elee Hull as to how the visitors kept the Lions from getting anything going offensively.
———