GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain got better and better as the game went along, and wound up pulling away from visiting Drury for a home win.
The Spartans rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to win 38-22.
Drury (1-4) poured in 11 second-quarter points, getting 3-pointers from Alyssa Russell and Maddison Houghtaling to go in front 15-10. Then the Spartans shut off the faucet. The Blue Devils managed just two points in the third quarter and seven in the second half.
Meanwhile, Monument (3-11) was just getting going. The Spartans got 13 points from Natalie Lewis, including a pair of second-half triples. Elee Hull scored all seven of her points after intermission, and the Spartans shot 8 of 13 from the foul line over the final 16 minutes.
"A great team effort on both ends of the floor," Monument coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. "We dug in defensively in the second half and held Drury to seven points. We had contributions from everyone."
Drury was led by Kayla McGrath's eight points.
———
Drury 4 11 2 5 — 22
Monument 4 6 15 13 — 38
D (22)
McGrath 2-3-8, Houghtaling 1-0-3, Bishop 0-0-0, Cellana 0-2-2, Russell 2-0-5, Moran 1-0-2, Dobbert 1-0-2. Totals 7-5-22.
MM (38)
Dohoney 2-1-5, Cunningham 0-2-2, Davis 1-0-2, Mead 1-1-3, Lewis 5-0-13, A. Wade 0-0-0, Velasco 0-2-2, Helmke 0-0-0, M. Wade 1-2-4, Hull 3-1-7. Totals 13-9-38.
3-point goals — D 3 (McGrath, Houghtaling, Russell); MM 3 (Lewis 3).