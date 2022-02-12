GREAT BARRINGTON — Natalie Lewis found her stroke and then some, dropping a season-high 18 points on Lenox Friday night in a home win.
Monument Mountain grabbed a 49-24 victory over the Millionaires, connecting on eight 3-pointers in the game. Lewis had three of thise, while Lenah Helmke and Abby Dohoney dropped in two a piece. Dohoney tallied nine points, as did Elee Hull.
"Monument qualified for Western Mass. with its ninth win of the season on Senior Night," wrote Monument coach John Perreault in an email. "Lenox kept it close in the first half... but a 19-4 third quarter was the difference in the game."
Lenox got six points from Kelsey Kirchner, but was battling uphill all night after a three-point first quarter. The Spartans outscored Lenox 24-0 from beyond the arc.
LENOX (24)
Doyle 1-1-3, Patel 0-0-0, Tobler 0-0-0, Fairfield 1-2-4, Paul 0-2-2, Nichols 1-0-2, Kirchner 3-0-6, Lipton 0-1-1, Nicotra 1-0-2, Giardina 1-2-4. Totals 8-8-24.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (49)
Dohoney 3-1-9, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Velasco 0-0-0, Higgins 3-0-7, Lewis 7-1-18, Brown 0-0-0, Helmke 2-0-6, Wade 0-0-0, Hull 3-3-9. Totals 18-5-49.
Lenox 3 9 4 8 — 24
Monument 12 8 19 10 — 49
3-pointers — LX 0; MM 8 (Lewis 3, Helmke 2, Dohoney 2, Higgins).
Taconic 82, Sci-Tech 23
PITTSFIELD — Taconic turned things around in a hurry. Following a blowout loss to Springfield Central, the Green and Gold returned home and blasted Sci-Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Ahliya Phillips poured in 19 points in three quarters of play to lead 10 girls with five or more points. Taconic had five different girls score eight points, including Anna Hebert, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Taconic led 28-8 after one quarter. Sci-Tech had only two girls score in the game.
SCI-TECH (23)
Verdajo 8-1-20, Perez 1-0-2. Totals 9-1-23.
TACONIC (82)
Hudson 2-1-6, Walker 4-0-8, Jessup 2-0-5, Phillips 9-0-19, Hebert 3-0-8, Moorer 4-0-8, McNeice 4-0-8, Leasure 4-0-8, Winn 3-0-7, A. Cross 2-0-5. Totals 37-1-82.
Sci-Tech 8 5 6 4 — 23
Taconic 28 23 24 7 — 82
3-pointers — S 4 (Verdajo 3, Perez); T 7 (Hebert 2, Hudson, Jessup, Phillips, Winn, A. Cross).
Lee 48, McCann Tech 35
LEE — The Wildcats turned a one-point lead at halftime into a 13-point victory behind the smoking-hot shooting for Caroline Maloney and Emma Puleri.
The Lee duo combined for nine 3-pointers in the game. Maloney had a game-high 21 points on six 3s, and she had a 10-point opening quarter. Emma Puleri scored eight of her 13 points after halftime.
McCann Tech used a 14-point second quarter to set itself up down one on the road at intermission. But the Lee defense keyed on Izzy LaCasse, who scored 17 but was shut out in the third quarter. Thanks in part to that D, the Wildcats led by nine entering the final frame.
"Hard fought game by both teams," wrote Lee coach Rick Puleri in an e-mail. "Great defense in the second half creating turnovers and forcing tough shots. A hot shooting night from the 3-point line always helps!"
LaCasse knocked in three 3-pointers herself.
MCCANN TECH (35)
Clark 1-0-2, Hayer 0-0-0, LaCasse 5-4-17, Boisvert 3-0-6, Tatro 1-5-7, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 2-0-4. Totals 12-9-35.
LEE (48)
Hall 0-0-0, B. Kelly 0-2-2, Maloney 7-1-21, M. Puleri 2-0-4, E. Puleri 4-2-13, Lovato 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6. Totals 17-5-48.
McCann 8 14 6 6 — 35
Lee 14 9 14 11 — 48
3-pointers — MT 3 (LaCasse 3); L 9 (Maloney 6, E. Puleri 3).
Hoosac Valley 66, Amherst 56
AMHERST — It was a free-throw contest for stretches, but Hoosac Valley had the touch, even in a road gym.
The Hurricanes made 21 foul shots and 22 field goals on Saturday afternoon at Amherst. Averie McGrath conneted on eight of those freebies, on just nine attempts. She was 5 of 5 in the fourth quarter, helping keep the Hurricanes at bay. McGrath finished with a game-high 21 points. Taylor Garabedian had eight, but seven of those came in the final frame.
Ashlyn Lesure chipped in with 11 points, all in the first half while the visiting Hurricanes built a 37-22 lead. Gabby Billetz added 12 points for Hoosac.