GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain couldn't miss Tuesday night in a home win over Hampshire.
The Spartans hit nine 3-pointers and got a season-high 22 points from Abby Dohoney in a 70-40 victory.
Dohoney hadn't yet scored in double figures on the season, but had 14 points in the first half and finished 6 of 8 from the foul line. She was joined by Elee Hull with 14 points and Lenah Helmke with 11. Helmke hit on three 3-pointers, while Dohoney and Maya Velasco notched two a piece.
Monument (5-3) leapt out to a nine-point lead after one quarter, and was only getting started. A 21-point second frame made it 37-15 by halftime and the hosts were off to the races.
The Spartans previous high for points on the season was 55 on Jan. 12.
———
HAMPSHIRE (40)
Miklasewisz 2-2-6, Moynahan 0-1-1, L. Colon-Garcia 1-0-2, Allyn 1-1-3, Czarniecki 4-4-13, Moran 2-1-6, Cortes 10-2, A. Colon-Garcia 1-0-2, Jenkins 2-1-5. Totals 14-10-40.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (70)
Dohoney 7-6-22, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-5, Velasco 2-0-6, Mead 2-1-6, Lewis 1-2-4, Brown 1-0-2, Helmke 4-0-11, Wade 0-0-0, Hull 6-1-14. Totals 25-11-70.
Hampshire 7 8 11 14 — 40
Monument 16 21 17 16 — 70
3-pointers — 2 (Czarniecki, Moran); MM 9 (Helmke 3, Dohoney 2, Velasco 2, Mead, Hull).
Wahconah 47, Amherst 42
DALTON — The Warriors were hot from distance Tuesday night at home.
Eva Eberwein, Emma Belcher and Olivia Gamberoni combined to hammer eight 3-pointers in a win over visiting Amherst.
Gamberoni only had two of those eight, but scored a game-high 17 points, including a 5 of 6 mark from the foul line. Belcher and Eberwein canned three triples each and finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Wahconah (10-2) grabbed a 10-point lead at halftime, behind 15 points from Gamberoni. However, she was held without a second-half field goal and the Hurricanes came clawing back to within seven at the start of the fourth.
Niyana Adadevon scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, but Belcher knocked in a couple 3-balls to keep Amherst at an arm's length.
———
AMHERST (42)
Mares 2-0-6, Klaes 1-0-3, Higham 1-1-4, Adadevon 4-0-9, Hockman 1-0-2, MacPhetres 3-4-10, Kawal 3-0-6, Hastie 1-0-2. Totals 16-5-42.
WAHCONAH (47)
Eberwein 3-1-10, Barry 1-0-2, Belcher 5-0-13, Gamberoni 5-5-17, Drury 1-0-2, Mason 0-0-0, Quinto 1-1-3. Totals 16-7-47.
Amherst 8 9 11 14 — 42
Wahconah 16 11 8 12 — 47
3-pointers — A 5 (Mares 2, Klaes, Higham, Adadevon); W 8 (Eberwein 3, Belcher 3, Gamberoni 2).
McCann Tech 54, Hampden Charter 15
NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech made quick work of visiting Hampden Charter on Tuesday. The Hornets led 21-3 after one quarter and allowed just three second-half points.
Macey Tatro was immense, connecting for nine baskets and a season-high 18 points. She scored 10 of the Hornets' 16 third-quarter points. Hannah Boisvert added 10 points.
"Nice contribution from everyone," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email after her team improved to 3-5 on the year.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (15)
Azizora 0-0-0, Mirembe 0-0-0, Wilson 2-1-5, Davlin 0-0-0, Brinks 4-0-10. Totals 5-1-15.
MCCANN TECH (54)
Hayer 2-0-4, Boisvert 5-0-10, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 9-0-18, Rose 2-0-5, Todd 2-0-4, Marsh 4-0-8, Paree 1-0-3. Totals 26-1-54.
Hampden 3 9 0 2 — 15
McCann 21 11 16 6 — 54
3-pointers HC 1 (Brinks); MT 1 (Rose).
Belchertown 45, Mount Greylock 32
BELCHERTOWN — The Mounties got behind the 8-ball early on Tuesday night, scoring just four points in the first quarter on the road.
A 21-13 halftime deficit wasn't insurmountable, but Belchertown added to that advantage in the third quarter and then was able to trade baskets to the finish line.
Avery Klingensmith had the hot hand for the Orioles, scoring a game-high 20 points. The Mounties to 11 points from Abby Scialabba and a pair of 3-pointers from Emma Newberry, but fell to 3-6 on the season.
———