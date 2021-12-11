TURNERS FALLS — The Mount Everett girls bounced back from Thursday's loss with a big win over Baystate Academy on Friday.
The Eagles (1-1) trailed by one after the first quarter before outscoring Baystate 20-5 in the second. Maggie Sarnacki and Emma Goewey each scored six points in the frame. Goewey, who scored seven of Everett's eight first-quarter points, finished with a team-high 15 points in the 56-29 victory.
"The girls came out a little flat to start the game but once the second quarter started, we picked up our intensity on the defensive end which led to some fast-break buckets," Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "The girls did a better job of taking care of the basketball, but we have some work still to do as the season progresses. I was happy with how we played overall and look forward to league play starting next week with Lee."
Sarnacki finished with 13 points and Hudah Ngoy Nkulu also reached double digits, finishing the night with 12 points. Sy'Nye Baker scored 23 of Baystate's 29 points.
The Eagles host the Wildcats on Thursday with tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (56)
Gennan 0-0-0, Sarnacki 6-1-13, Devoti 2-1-6, Ngoy Hkulu 4-3-12, Carpenter 3-0-6, Creamer 2-0-4, Goewey 7-1-15. Totals 24-6-54.
BAYSTATE ACADEMY (29)
Baker 9-3-23, Acevedo 3-0-6, Melendez 0-0-0, Finnerty 0-0-0, Patterson 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0, Zaher 0-0-0. Cruz 0-0-0, Crawford 0-0-0, Katzki 0-0-0. Totals 12-3-29.
Mount Everett 10 20 14 12 — 56
Baystate Academy 9 5 10 5 — 29
3-point field goals — ME: 2 (Ngoy Nkulu, Devoti); BA: 2 (Baker 2).
Monument Mountain 46, Belchertown 39
GREAT BARRINGTON — Natalie Lewis, Lenah Helmke and Elee Hall each scored 11 points as the Spartans started the season with a win over Belchertown.
Hall got things going with six points in the first quarter. Lewis and Helmke did their damage after intermission, combining for 19 of Monument's 26 second-half points.
The Spartans are headed to Williamstown on Tuesday to face the Mounties. Tip-off at Mount Greylock is scheduled for 7 p.m.