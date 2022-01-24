SHEFFIELD — The Eagles held the Hornets scoreless in the first quarter of a tight game at Mount Everett.
Only four players scored for the Eagles, but it was enough in a 36-31 win, as Emma Goewey led the way with 12 points. Hudah Ngoy Nkulu scored nine, Maggy Sarnacki added eight and Emily Steuernagle closed with seven.
McCann Tech (2-5) made things interesting in the second quarter and led 17-16 at the break.
“Had a couple of scary moments tonight but in the end, the girls were able to pull out a win which is nice,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “They easily could have stopped playing and hung their heads but they found a way to get the job done and I was proud of the effort. Both teams played extremely hard tonight and neither one should hang their heads.”
McCann Tech’s Macey Tatro and Hannah Boisvert each scored six points in the second quarter, setting the tone for the comeback. The duo combined for 19 points in the outing.
The Hornets host Hampden Charter later today. Mount Everett (3-7) will host Easthampton on Thursday.
———
MCCANN TECH (31)
Hayer 0-2-2, Boisvert 4-1-9, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 2-6-10, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 3-0-8, Paree 0-0-0. Totals 10-9-31.
MOUNT EVERETT (36)
Sarnacki 3-0-8, Ngoy Nkulu 3-0-9, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 2-2-7, Devoti 0-0-0, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 5-2-12. Totals 13-4-36.
McCann Tech 0 17 5 9 — 31
Mount Everett 8 8 7 13 — 36
3-point field goals — MT 2 (Marsh 2), ME 6 (Ngoy Nkulu, Sarnacki 2, E. Stuernagle).
Taconic 58, Drury 42
NORTH ADAMS — The second quarter was the difference at Drury High School.
Taconic’s 19-6 run in the frame was the decider in a big win for the Green and Gold.
Ahliya Phillips simply could not be stopped, scoring 27 points to lead the charge. Maddie Winn also reached double-digits for Taconic, scoring 10 points in the first half and 14 on the night.
Alyssa Russell led the Blue Devils with 12 points.
“We went through one of our scoring droughts but unfortunately our defense didn’t keep us in the game,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “We couldn’t match the intensity that Taconic played with. I give a lot of credit to [Taconic] for how hard they played without Faith [Cross] there. I felt like they knew they needed to step up in her absence, and they did.
“Obviously disappointed with the outcome but I told the girls that it’s a long season and as long as we learn, it’s ok to take one on the chin and move on.”
It’s a big week for Drury (7-3) with three games on the schedule. The Blue Devils will host Belchertown on Thursday before playing at Agawam on Friday.
Taconic (5-4) also has two more games slated this week. The Green and Gold will host Holyoke today before traveling to Longmeadow on Friday.
———
TACONIC (58)
Walker 0-1-1, Moody 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-3, Phillips 11-5-27, Pringle 0-0-0, Moorer 1-2-4, McNeice 2-2-6, A. Cross 0-0-0, Winn 5-4-14, Jessup 1-0-3. Totals 21-14-58.
DRURY (42)
McGrath 2-0-5, Sarkis 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 1-2-5, Felix 2-0-4, LaCasse 3-0-7, Bishop 0-0-0, Russell 4-1-12, Harnick 2-2-6. Totals 15-5-42.
Taconic 16 19 11 12 — 58
Drury 12 6 11 13 — 42
3-point field goals — T 2 (Hudson, Winn); D 7 (Russell 3, LaCasse, Houghtaling, McGrath, Sarkis).
Lenox 42, Hopkins 19
LENOX — The Millionaires held Hopkins under five points in three of four quarters in a statement win on Monday night.
Lenox lost by two at Hopkins, but they were without Mia Giardina causing damage in the paint.
This time around, the senior went for a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“Mia had a huge impact getting a double-double,” coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email. “We didn’t have her in the first game we played them and she came up big for us.
“It was a must-win on our court and a solid all-around effort from the whole team offensively and defensively. ”
Aida Nichols scored 13 points for Lenox, doing most of her damage in the second half, scoring nine points over the final 16 minutes.
The Millionaires (3-5) hit the road on Thursday for a game at Frontier.
———
HOPKINS (19)
Palmisano 0-0-0, Fyden 0-0-0, G. Dyjach 3-0-6, Cyr 1-0-2, Potter 1-0-2, A. Dyjach 3-0-7,Jekanowski 1-0-3, Smith 0-0-0, Zina 0-0-0. Totals 9-0-19.
LENOX (42)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-0-0, Tobler 0-0-0, Pignatelli 1-0-3, Fairfield 2-1-5, Paul 1-4-6, Nichols 5-3-13, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 0-0-0, Reber 0-0-0, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 5-5-15. Totals 14-13-42.
Hopkins 4 4 9 2 — 19
Lenox 9 14 10 9 — 42
3-point field goals — H 1 (A. Dyjach) L 1 (Pignatelli).
Westfield 48, Pittsfield 45
PITTSFIELD — The Generals started a big week on the wrong foot Monday night at home.
Visiting Westfield won for just the second time this season, dropping PHS to 6-5 ahead of a showdown with Hoosac Valley on Wednesday.
The Bombers hit on seven 3-pointers, against a single trey by Pittsfield. The Generals also sent their guests to the foul line 21 times.
Pittsfield led by four entering the fourth quarter, but Piper Ashton and Westfield hung 15 points on the board in the final frame to steal the win.
Jamie Duquette rolled up 18 points, while Randi Duquette had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Charlotte Goodnow scored just one basket, but had eight rebounds and sent out six assists.
———