SHEFFIELD — A scoreless second quarter by the Mount Everett girls was the catalyst to Mount Greylock's 39-20 road win on Saturday afternoon.
In fact, the quarter was a 14-point swing as five different Mounties scored in the frame. Senior Delaney Babcock finished with a game-high 12 points to guide Mount Greylock (3-6). Abby Scialabba hit two shots from beyond the arc and Molly Sullivan scored eight points to help the Mounties snap a four-game skid.
Mount Everett (1-4) received eight points from Emily Steurnagle and another seven from Emma Goeway.
The Eagles will look to get back on track on Monday with a road game at Monument Mountain. Mount Greylock's next game is also against Monument as the Spartans will travel to Williamstown on Tuesday,
———
ME 5 0 7 8 — 20
MG 9 14 9 7 — 39
Mount Greylock (39)
Leveque 1-1-1; Newberry 0-0-0; Art 0-0-0; Babcock 5-2-12; Quagliano 0-0-0; Stevens 2-0-4; Scialabba 2-1-7; Bryan 1-0-2; Sullivan 4-0-8; Coody 2-1-5. Totals 16-5-39.
Mount Everett (20)
Sarnacki 0-0-0; Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0; Steuernagle 2-3-8; Devoti 0-1-1; Carpenter 0-0-0; Ullrich 1-2-4; Goewey 3-1-7; Creamer 0-0-0. Totals 6-7-20.
3-point field goals: MG 2 (Scialabba 2); ME 1 (Steuernagle).