WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock put three girls in double-figures and held Monument Mountain to single digits in three separate quarters in a 51-31 victory Tuesday night.
The Mounties (4-6) were led by Charlotte Coody's 12 points, while both Abby Scaliabba and Emma Stevens notched 10. Delaney Babcock got to the foul line eight times and scored 9 points, and that was enough for the hosts to dispatch Monument (1-7).
It was a 16-3 lead after one quarter that proved to be the difference. Coody had six points in the opening frame.
The Spartans flipped their switch in the second, rolling in 17 points to make it a 27-20 game at the break. Abby Dohoney and Abby Wade scored four points each in the frame. But then Greylock's defense righted the ship and held the visitors to just four points in the third to all-but put the game away.
Wade and Emily Mead shared top honors for the Spartans with 7 points each.
———
Monument Mountain 3 17 4 7 — 31
Mount Greylock 16 11 15 9 — 51
MM (31)
Dohoney 2-2-6, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Mead 3-0-7, Lewis 2-1-5, A. Wade 3-1-7, Velasco 1-0-2, M. Wade 1-0-2. Totals 13-4-31.
MG (51)
Bryan 1-0-2, Levesque 1-0-2, Newberry 1-0-2, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 2-5-9, Quagliano 0-0-0, Politis 0-0-0, Stevens 4-1-10, Scaliabba 3-3-10, SUllivan 2-0-4, Coody 5-2-12. Totals 19-11-51.
3-point goals — MM 1 (Mead); MG 2 (Stevens, Scaliabba).