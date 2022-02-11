WILLIAMSTOWN — The team coming off a tough loss beat the team coming off a big win.
The Mount Greylock girls bounced back from a loss at McCann on Thursday by upending Drury 39-36 on Friday.
The Blue Devils (9-8) scored a monster victory on Thursday over Agawam, but got tripped up on the road at Greylock by a slow start. Drury had just 12 points at halftime and shot 1 of 10 from the foul line in the third quarter. In fact, Drury was 13 of 30 from the line overall.
That opened the door for Abby Scialabba, Charlotte Coody and the Mounties (5-9). Scialabba hit three 3-pointers, scoring six of her 13 points in a second quarter that gave Greylock a 23-12 halftime lead. Coody added 12 points.
"Our girls responded with a gutsy performance after coming up short last night and it was a great team effort to come away with a much-needed win tonight against a quality team vs. Drury," wrote coach John Jacobbe in an email.
Drury made things very interesting in the fourth, behind Jacinta Felix's work at the stripe. Felix had a game-high 15 points, and was 9 of 12 on free throws in the final frame.
Kayla McGrath chipped in 10 points.
———
DRURY (36)
McGrath 4-1-10, Sarkis 1-0-2, Davis 0-1-1, Felix 2-11-15, Brothers 0-0-0, Bishop 0-0-0, Russell 3-0-8, Harnick 0-0-0. 10-13-36.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (39)
Leveque 1-1-3, Newberry 2-0-5, Art 0-0-0, Braman 0-0-0, Quagliano 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, Scialabba 4-2-13, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 1-0-2, Coody 4-4-12. Totals 14-7-39.
Drury 5 7 7 17 — 36
Greylock 8 15 3 13 — 39
3-pointers — D 3 (Russell 2, McGrath); MG 4 (Scialabba 3, Newberry).
Mount Everett 48, Franklin Tech 26
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles entered the week needing some big games and have made it through Friday night with three victories.
Emily Steuernagle dropped 12 points and Emma Goewey added 11, as Mount Everett shut down Franklin Tech in the second half to keep its streak rolling.
Franklin Tech managed just a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter as a five-point halftime deficit ballooned to Mount Everett's 22-point win.
The hosts scored 12 points in the final frame, including four and the second of two 3-pointers by Hudah Ngoy-Nkulu.
"The girls have really stepped to the challenge this week have played some really fun basketball games these past three nights," wrote coach Josh King in an email. "The girls played well tonight on both ends of the courts and our defense led to a lot of fast break opportunities.
"The girls showed some grit by battling all three nights this week. A quick turnaround this weekend with Drury coming to us on Monday."
Those three wins mean the Eagles are now 8-8 on the year.
———
FRANKLIN TECH (26)
Guerin 1-0-2, Chapman 4-0-8, Gilbert 1-0-2, Trudeau 2-4-10, Ryan 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2. Totals 10-4-26.
MOUNT EVERETT (48)
Sarnacki 1-0-2, Ngoy-Nkulu 3-1-9, Stewart 1-0-2, E. Steuernagle 6-0-12, Devoti 3-0-6, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 1-0-2, Goewey 4-3-11. Totals 21-4-48.
Franklin 8 10 6 12 — 26
Everett 12 11 13 12 — 48
3-pointers — FT 2 ( Trudeau 2); ME 2 (Ngoy-Nkulu 2).
Central 92, Taconic 29
SPRINGFIELD — Taconic took its shot at the best in Western Mass. and took one on the chin.
Springfield Central scored 31 points in the first quarter, and then held Taconic to 29 for the game on Friday night. The Golden Eagles put five girls in double figures and hit 10 3-pointers in the win.
Taconic (8-8) got 13 points from Ahliya Phillips, who was 4 of 4 from the foul line.
———