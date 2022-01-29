LONGMEADOW — Olivia Brown and the Lancers were a bit too much for Taconic.
Brown knocked down five shots from deep and finished with a game-high 26 points in a 59-53 win against the Green and Gold. Additionally, Longmeadow converted 20 of 30 attempts from the free throw line.
Ahliya Phillips scored 21 points to lead Taconic and Alex Hudson connected on three 3-point shots.
Phillips scored seven points in the second quarter and six more in the third as Taconic outscored Longmeadow 34-29 across the two frames.
The Lancers pulled away by outscoring Taconic by 10 in the final eight minutes.
TACINIC (53)
Walker 2-0-5, Hudson 3-0-9, Phillips 5-10-21, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 1-0-2, Winn 4-0-9, Cross 3-1-7. Totals 18-11-53.
LONGMEADOW (59)
Allen 3-6-11, Daigle 0-1-1, Joseph 2-3-7, Taylor 0-0-0, Brown 7-7-26, Matz 1-2-4, Morin 2-1-6, Wright 1-0-2, Kelly 0-0-0. Totals 16-20-59.
Taconic 11 17 17 8 — 53
Longmeadow 12 17 12 18 — 59
3-point field goals — T 6 (Hudson 3, Walker, Winn, Phillips); L 7 (Brown 5, Morin, Allen).
Agawam 49, Drury 31
AGAWAM — The Blue Devils struggled to get anything going on the offensive end on Friday night.
Drury was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 23-11 at the half.
"Just a tough night all around," Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. "Offensively, defensively and coaching just didn’t get the job done. No time to feel sorry for ourselves. Need to get back on the winning track and playing like we were before our break."
The Blue Devils (4-5) found their rhythm in the fourth quarter as Jacinta Felix scored all of her team-high eight points in the fourth quarter. The visitors outscored Agawam 16-7 in the frame before time expired.
DRURY (31)
Sarkis 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-3, Houghtaling 1-0-2, Felix 2-3-8, LaCasse 3-0-7, Bishop 0-3-3, Russell 0-1-1, Harnick 2-1-5. Totals 10-8-31.
AGAWAM (49)
Frasier 1-0-3, Lalancette 1-1-3, Smith 1-2-4, Drummond 1-3-5, Wheeler 0-0-0, Catelotti 4-0-12, Montagna 1-0-2, Gagnon 2-0-4, Cohen 1-1-3, Canavan 0-1-1. Totals 17-10-49.
Drury 0 11 4 16 — 31
Agawam 8 15 19 7 — 49
3-point field goals — D 3 (Davis, Felix, LaCasse); A 5 (Catelotti 4, Frasier)
Pope Francis 52, McCann Tech 32
SPRINGFIELD — Macey Tatro scored 16 points for Hornets in a road loss on Friday night.
She dominated the third quarter, scoring all 13 of McCann's points in the frame.
"Tough loss tonight for sure," McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "Unfortunately, we could not get the bunnies under the hoop to drop and it wasn’t because of a lack trying."
Hannah Boisvert scored six points and Addie Hayer knocked down a 3-point shot for the Hornets (3-6).
McCANN TECH (32)
Hayer 1-0-3, Boisvert 3-0-6, Moran 0-1-1, Tatro 7-2-16, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 2-0-4, Marsh 1-0-2. Totals 14-3-32.
POPE FRANCIS (52)
Rowan 1-0-2, Tremmel 0-0-0, Albano 4-0-10, Simis 3-0-8, Meadows 7-3-20, Mason 2-0-6, Caudle 0-1-1, Wolf 1-0-2. Totals 18-4-52.
McCann Tech 6 7 13 6 — 32
Pope Francis 12 14 7 19 — 52
3-point field goals — MT 1 (Hayer); PF 9 (Meadows 3, Simis 2, Albano 2, Mason 2).
Chicopee 66, Pittsfield 36
CHICOPEE — Jamie Duquette cleared 21 points on the road Friday night, but host Chicopee was too much for the Generals.
Pittsfield dropped to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in the Valley Wheel. Jamie Duquette added 11 rebounds to her stat sheet, while Randi Duquette had 12 boards to go with four points.
The Generals led 9-4 early on, and hung around for a while. The Pacers rolled up 36 second-half points, though, and pulled away.
