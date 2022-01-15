Joe Racicot coaches

Joe Racicot won his 150th game as head coach at Pittsfield High.

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILBRAHAM — It was a grind to be sure, but Pittsfield High got the job done.

The job was to get head coach Joe Racicot his 150th career win with the Generals. The reward was a happy bus ride home from Minnechaug and a couple days with a .500 record.

PHS defeated the Falcons 38-29 on the road Friday night, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit and a major missing piece to do so. The Generals (4-4) pulled out the win without leading scorer Jamie Duquette. Randi Duquette instead led the way with 14 points, including 12 after halftime. PHS out-scored its host 12-2 in the third quarter.

The Falcons were never fully out of the game, though and Pittsfield needed a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers from Mineshka Montero to keep them at an arm's length. Minnechaug went to the foul line 26 times, but only converted nine attempts. Pittsfield was 4 of 7.

Britain Sadowy had 11 rebounds to go with her six points.

Racicot is in his 11th year as head coach at PHS, which includes last winter's abbreviated five-game season in which PHS was 1-4.

———
PITTSFIELD (38)
Goodnow 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-2, Montero 2-0-6, R. Duquette 5-4-14, Sadowy 3-0-6, Small 2-0-4, Powell 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-38.
MINNECHAUG (29)
Smith 3-0-7, Strau 1-0-2, Knox 0-2-2, Williams 1-1-3, Comes 0-1-1, Barrett 3-2-9, Ofcarcik 1-2-4, Kosiorek 0-1-1. Totals 9-9-29.
Pittsfield    8    4    12    14    —    38
Minnechaug    6    10    2    11    —    29
3-pointers — P 2 (Montero 2); M 2 (Smith, Barrett).    