WILBRAHAM — It was a grind to be sure, but Pittsfield High got the job done.
The job was to get head coach Joe Racicot his 150th career win with the Generals. The reward was a happy bus ride home from Minnechaug and a couple days with a .500 record.
PHS defeated the Falcons 38-29 on the road Friday night, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit and a major missing piece to do so. The Generals (4-4) pulled out the win without leading scorer Jamie Duquette. Randi Duquette instead led the way with 14 points, including 12 after halftime. PHS out-scored its host 12-2 in the third quarter.
The Falcons were never fully out of the game, though and Pittsfield needed a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers from Mineshka Montero to keep them at an arm's length. Minnechaug went to the foul line 26 times, but only converted nine attempts. Pittsfield was 4 of 7.
Britain Sadowy had 11 rebounds to go with her six points.
Racicot is in his 11th year as head coach at PHS, which includes last winter's abbreviated five-game season in which PHS was 1-4.