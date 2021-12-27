WEST SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield High survived a harried closing minute on the road to return to Berkshire County with a 48-47 win over West Springfield on Monday.
Coach Joe Racicot's girls led for much of the night, but had to sweat out the fourth quarter as the Terriers tied the game twice, at 42 and 46.
With 2 minutes, 10 seconds on the clock, Jamie Duquette hit a jumper from the wing to give the Generals a 48-46 lead. On the next possession, West Side hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one. For the final 1:57 of the game, neither team put the ball in the hoop.
Desiree Powell took a key charge with 47 seconds left to force a West Side turnover, and a Terriers player missed two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the Generals' road victory.
Jamie Duquette had a monster night, going for 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Randi Duquette had nine points and 10 boards. Powell connected three times from beyond the arc, as PHS moves to 2-2 on the year. Both of those wins have come on the road.
Hailey Peabody had 27 points for the Terriers.
———
PITTSFIELD (48)
Goodnow 1-0-2, R. Duquette 3-1-9, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 10 5 26, Powell 3-0-9. Totals 18-6-48
WEST SPRINGFIELD (47)
Phillips 1-0-2, McKenzie 3-0-6, Peabody 11-5-27, Cauley 1-0-3, Dicampi 2-1-5, Poe 2-0-4. 19-6-47.
Pittsfield 13 12 13 10 —
West Side 8 10 17 12 —
3-pointers — P 6 (Powell 3, R. Duquette 2, J. Duquette); WS 1 (Cauley).
Hoosac Valley 45, Drury 32
NORTH ADAMS — In a battle between two McGraths, Drury's Kayla McGrath put up a game-high 17 points, but it was the Hurricanes guided by Averie McGrath who came away with a victory Monday night.
Hoosac Valley's McGrath scored 12 points to lead her team to a bounce-back win to start school vacation week. The Hurricanes had dropped their first game last week and now move to 4-1 on the season. Hoosac led 15-5 after a quarter, and hung tough the rest of the night despite Drury's game defense.
"Weathered a rough start and played them even the rest of the game," Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. "So proud of my girls for never giving up after struggling during the first quarter. Hoosac did a great job of spacing us out on defense."
The Blue Devils did their best to limit Averie McGrath, and held her to five points in the second half and just a pair of foul shots in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils got to within nine multiple times, but couldn't get the bucket to truly threaten.
"I told the girls after the game that it had been a long time since we competed for a full 32 minutes against a Hoosac team," said Downey. "Always disappointing when you lose but you can’t deny the effort they gave throughout the game."
Drury falls to 3-2.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (45)
Boudreau 1-0-2, Billetz 4-0-8, Shea 2-0-4, A. Garabedian 2-1-5, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 2-0-5, McGrath 4-2-12, T. Garabedian 4-1-9. Totals 19-4-45.
DRURY (32)
McGrath 7-2-17, Sarkis 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 1-0-3, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 0-3-3, Russell 3-0-6. Totals 14-5-32.
Hoosac 15 12 10 8 — 45
Drury 5 10 13 4 — 32
3-point goals — 3 (McGrath 2, Lesure); D 3 (McGrath, Sarkis, Houghtaling).
Easthampton 52, Mount Everett 38
EASTHAMPTON — The Eagles were right with Easthampton, until they weren't.
The host Eagles led by just two after one quarter and six at halftime, but kept on building. The visiting Eagles had their best frame in the third quarter, scoring 13 points, but still trailed 38-28 with eight minutes to play.
Maggy Sarnacki had seven of her 11 points in that third quarter. Emma Goewey notched a team-high 12 points for Mount Everett (1-4).
"The girls played well tonight despite the final score. We still are struggling with taking care of the basketball and good teams will expose your weaknesses," wrote coach Josh King in an email. "We are continuing to make those mental mistakes that in the end are hurting us."
———