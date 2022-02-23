DALTON — After not seeing neighboring rival Pittsfield High in the regular season, it took top-seeded Wahconah a few minutes to find its footing against the charging Generals.
The Warriors fell being by six points after one quarter in Wednesday night’s Western Massachusetts Class B semifinal, before finding firm ground and beating back No. 4 Pittsfield 61-38.
That solid footing was found beyond the 3-point line, as both Eva Eberwein and Olivia Gamberoni stroked in three triples and combined for 30 points on the night. Gamberoni had a single point in a 16-12 first quarter in favor of the visitors, before pouring in 15 over the final 24 minutes of action. She hit two 3-pointers and had 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter. That effort staked the Warriors a 28-25 halftime lead.
Eberwein took the reins from there and scored 10 of her 14, with a pair of treys, in the third quarter.
Pittsfield faced a 13-point hole entering the fourth quarter and couldn’t build up enough steam to climb out. Jamie Duquette had a bucket and two free throws, but that was all PHS scored in the fourth. Jamie and Randi Duquette each scored 11 points to lead the Generals (12-8).
Wahconah (17-3) moves into the Class B final, where coach Liz Kay’s squad will take on No. 2 South Haldey. The Warriors beat the Tigers twice in the regular season, but only by a 54-52 margin on Feb. 8.
———
PITTSFIELD (38)
Goodnow 3-0-7, Supranowicz 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Malumphy 1-1-4, Montero 0-0-0, R. Duquette 4-2-11, McNeil 0-0-0, J. Duquette 4-3-11, Powell 2-0-5. Totals 14-6-38.
WAHCONAH (61)
Eberwein 5-1-14, Barry 3-2-8, Belcher 2-0-5, Gamberoni 5-3-16, Drury 1-0-2, Mason 1-4-6, Quinto 5-0-10. Totals 22-10-61.
Pittsfield 18 7 9 4 — 38
Wahconah 12 16 19 14 — 61
3-pointers — P 4 (Malumphy, R. Duquette, Goodnow, Powell); W 7 (Eberwein 3, Gamberoni 3, Belcher).
Lenox girls 59, Hampden Charter 14
LENOX — The Millionaires outscored the visitors 11-0 in the final quarter of Wednesday's decisive win.
Mia Pignatelli scored a game-high 14 points for Lenox and set the tone with three treys in the first quarter.
Kelsey Kirchner scored 12 points in the first half. Aida Nichols and Rihanna Patel each added seven points for Lenox (6-14).
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (14)
Hurley 1-0-2, Francis 2-0-4, Motonr 1-1-3, Bolden 0-0-0, Hicks 0-0-0, Njuguna 0-0-0, Pittman 2-0-4, Frimpong 0-0-0, Wilson 1-0-3, Eberhart 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-14.
LENOX (59)
Patel 3-0-7, Pignatelli 5-0-14, Fairfield 1-0-3, Nichols 3-1-7, Kirchner 6-0-12, Lipton 3-0-6, Ano 1-0-2, Reber 2-0-4, Nicotra 2-0-4. Totals 26-1-59.
Hampden Charter 1 6 7 0 — 14
Lenox 24 13 11 11 — 59
3-point field goals — HC 1 (Wilson); L 6 (Pignatelli 4, Patel, Fairfield).
South Hadley 49, Monument Mountain 43
SOUTH HADLEY — The sixth-seeded Spartans went down swinging. After pulling off a quarterfinal upset at No. 3 Easthampton on Monday, Monument Mountain hit the road again on Wednesday night looking to punch a ticket to the finals. The Spartans came close to bouncing No. 2 South Hadley, but came up just shy of meeting Berkshire County foe Wahconah in the title bout.
No further information was available at press deadline.