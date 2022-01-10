PITTSFIELD — The last time the Taconic girls basketball team won a game, the members were probably still shopping for Christmas gifts.
The Green and Gold's two-game losing streak came to an end Monday night, thanks to a 20-point night from Ahliya Phillips as Taconic held off Longmeadow 48-43.
The Taconic defense held the Lancers to two points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 11-2 to come from behind and get the win. Phillips and Faith Cross, who had 12 points in the game, had five and four points respectively in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Taconic improves to 3-2.
———
LONGMEADOW (43)
Allen 0-1-1, Lee-Morin 1-0-2, Daigle 0-0-0, Joseph 4-2-11, Taylor 4-0-12, Brown 4-0-10, Matz 0-0-0, Wright 1-2-4, Pelliccia 1-1-3. Totals 15-6-43.
TACONIC (48)
Hudson 2-0-6, Walker 0-0-0, Phillips 5-10-20, McNeice 1-2-4, Leasure 0-0-0, Winn 3-0-6, F. Cross 4-4-12. Totals 15-16-48.
Longmeadow 20 10 11 2 — 43
Taconic 14 10 13 11 — 48
3-point goals — L 7 (Taylor 4, Brown 2, Joseph). T 2 (Hudson 2).
Palmer 65, Lenox 29
Photos: Lenox girls basketball hosts Palmer
The Lenox girls basketball team played against Palmer at home on Monday night.
LENOX — The Theriault sisters did Lenox in Monday night.
Madalyn Theriault had 10 of her 14 points in a third quarter that saw the Panthers outscore the Millionaires 25-5 and break the game open. Charlotte Theriault had a game-high 18 points for Palmer.
"We left shooters open and they ran the floor really well," Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email. "Lenox had 23 turnovers in the game which led to easy baskets for Palmer."
Mia Giardina had seven points for Lenox.
———
PALMER (65)
M. Theriault 6-4-14, Murray 1-0-3, McTier 2-0-4, Baer 1-1-3, Bigda 0-1-1, Pardo 6-0-16, Petrasnewicz 0-1-1, C. Theriault 7-1-18, Rathbone 0-0-0, Burke 0-0-0. Totals 24-8-65
LENOX (29)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-2-2, Tobler 0-0-0, Pignatelli 1-0-3, Fairfield 2-2-6, Paul 1-4-6, Nichols 0-1-1, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 0-2-2, Ano 0-0-0, Reber 1-0-2, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 2-3-7. Totals 7-14-29.
Palmer 15 9 25 15 — 65
Lenox 10 5 5 9 — 29
3-point goals — P 8 (Pardo 4, C. Theriault 2, Murray, Wood); L 1 (Pignatelli).
Southwick 39, Mount Everett girls 24
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles played their first game in two weeks, and it showed on the scoreboard.
"Always room for improvement and growth, and credit to the kids for sticking with it," Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "I cannot imagine having to deal with all the adversity these kids are enduring with postponements, cancelations, etc., and credit to them for sticking it out."
———
SOUTHWICK (39)
St. Jacques 0-0-0, Stevenson 0-0-0 Ensign 0-0-0, McGurney 1-0-2, Andraide 0-0-0, Turmel 8-3-22, Davis 1-0-2, Cronin 0-0-0, Burkholder 0-0-0, Dubois 0-0-0, Burke 1-0-2, Westcott 1-1-3, Hanifan 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-39.
MOUNT EVERETT (24)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 3-1-9, Ngov Nkulu 3-1-7, Devoti 0-1-1, Carpenter 0-0-0, Kosik 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 3-1-7. Totals 9-4-24.
Southwick 11 12 7 9 — 39
Mount Everett 7 3 3 11 — 24
3-point goals — S 3 (Turmel 3). ME 2 (Sarnacki 2).
Chicopee 71, Pittsfield 24
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High had a sour start to a big week, dropping a home contest to Chicopee Monday night.
Yamirelis Matos scored 32 points for the Pacers, who held the Generals to single digits in each of the four quarters.
PHS trailed 14-1 after one quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second and Chicopee ran away with it. Dezerea Powell had a team-high seven points for Pittsfield, while Britain Sadowy grabbed 11 rebounds.
Pittsfield has to shake off the loss quickly with a big contest against Taconic slated for this evening at the Boys and Girls Club.