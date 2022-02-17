PITTSFIELD — The fouls came back to bite Taconic in the regular season finale against Holyoke.
The Purple Knights made a living at the line and left the Berkshires with a 65-63 victory on Thursday night.
Ashley Vazquez scored 17 of her game-high 30 points at the foul line and was 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter. Holyoke as a team was 20 of 31 in the game.
Taconic (9-9) led 25-21 at halftime, but saw Holyoke come back in the third quarter on the strength of four 3-pointers to move in front 44-43 with eight minutes to play. The visitors made seven treys in the game, six in the second half, and led 56-51 with five minutes to play on a Yamaya Perz triple.
Maddie Winn answered with a Taconic 3-pointer, and the hosts were constantly within two or four points the rest of the way. Holyoke just never missed at the line to leave the door open.
Alex Hudson hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to make it a two-point game. She then made a defensive play to force a turnover on the inbounds pass.
The issue was, Ahliya Phillips had fouled out 10 seconds earlier, sending Vazquez to the line for two makes. Phillips scored 27 points in the game and had eight in the fourth quarter, but with the hot hand sidelined, Taconic couldn't get a good look at a game-tying shot.
Hudson added 14 points, while Brenna McNeice had 10 and 14 rebounds. Phillips added 10 rebounds for a double-double as well. Winn grabbed 12 boards and blocked three shots.
Photos: Taconic girls basketball hosts Holyoke in regular season finale
On Thursday in Pittsfield, the Taconic girls basketball team battled to a 65-63 loss to Holyoke.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
———
HOLYOKE (65)
Matos 2-0-6, Zayes 4-0-9, Alicea 0-1-1, Perez 5-0-13, Treadwell 1-2-4, Santos 1-0-2, Vazquez 6-17-30. Totals 19-20-65.
TACONIC (63)
Hudson 5-3-14, Walker 1-0-2, Jessup 0-0-0, Phillips 9-8-27, Moorer 0-1-1, McNeice 5-0-10, Leasure 0-0-0, Winn 2-2-6, Cross 1-0-2. Totals 21-14-63.
Holyoke 9 12 23 21 — 65
Taconic 10 15 18 20 — 63
3-pointers — H 7 (Perez 3, Matos 2, Zayes, Vazquez); T 3 (Huson, Phillips, Winn).
Mount Everett 47, Renaissance 40
SPRINGFIELD — The Eagles controlled what they could control in their regular season finale, beating Renaissance on the road to improve to 7-11.
"I told my girls I was proud of them for battling the entire night and finishing the game," coach Josh King wrote in an email. "We're getting a lot of positive play from our bench and starters, which is great to see toward the end of the season."
Mount Everett now waits to see how the Western Mass. and state seeding will pan out.
Emma Goewey put down 16 points to lead the way, while Emily Steuernagle hit a pair of 3-pointers and racked up 14 points. Julia Devoti scored all five of her points as part of a 19-point fourth quarter that put the Cardinals away.