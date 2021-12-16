CHICOPEE — Ahliya Phillips scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter, setting the stage for a 60-43 road win for Taconic on Thursday.
It was a 21-point opening frame by the visitors at Chicopee Comp, and Taconic staked itself a 10-point lead. That advantage was needed too, as the Colts cut into it to trail just 31-27 at halftime.
It wasn't until a dominant defensive fourth quarter that this one was in the bag for THS (2-0). Chicopee Comp managed just five points in the final eight minutes, all coming off the hands of Taryn Carriveau, who had a game-high 21 points. Beyond her, Taconic's defense held the rest of the Colts to five second-half points.
In the meantime, Faith Cross put in a pair of buckets in the third and fourth quarters to finish with 12, Maddie Winn notched nine points and Alex Hudson connected twice from beyond the arc. Taconic was also 7 of 9 from the foul line in the game.
———
Taconic 21 10 13 16 — 60
C. Comp. 11 16 11 5 — 43
TACONIC (60)
Walker 1-1-3, Hudson 2-0-6, Phillips 6-3-16, McNeice 2-3-7, Leasure 3-0-7, Winn 4-0-9, Cross 6-0-12. Totals 20-7-60.
CHICOPEE COMP (43)
Carriveau 9-2-21, Burger 3-0-7, Dorozyneki 1-0-2, Fournier 1-0-2, Orzechowski 1-0-2, Berly 2-1-6, Gilhooly 1-0-3. Totals 18-3-43.
3-pointers — T 5 (Hudson 2, Phillips, Leasure, Winn); C 4 (Carriveau, Burger, Berly, Gilhooly).
Holyoke 74, Pittsfield 48
PITTSFIELD — The Purple Knights stampeded through Pittsfield High on Thursday, continuing an electric start to their season.
Holyoke put four girls in double figures and connected on nine 3-pointers in a 74-48 road win. The visitors also had to overcome quite an outing by Pittsfield's Jamie Duquette.
Duquette rolled up 22 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Generals to keep pace with Holyoke. Randi Duquette added 14 rebounds to go with her nine points, but PHS turned the ball over 24 times and dropped to 0-2 to start the year.