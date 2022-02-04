PITTSFIELD — The Taconic girls came into Thursday night’s game with Westfield looking to feel better about themselves. After all, the Green and Gold had lost four of their last five games.
Thursday night, Taconic did what it needed to, and more, to beat Westfield 53-38.
Taconic led 28-26 at intermission, but put on a defensive clinic in the final 16 minutes and outscored the Bombers 25-12 to get the win.
It was a balanced scoring night for coach Matt Mickle’s squad. Maddie Winn led the way with 14 points, while Faith Cross had 13 and Brenna McNeice added 10.
Alexis Sanchez had 12 to pace Westfield.
———
WESTFIELD (38)
Ashtoy 1-1-4, Downs 0-0-0, Griffith 0-0-0, Burke 3-0-8, Albert 1-1-4, Lapanne 4-2-10, Pederson 0-0-0, Sanches 4-2-12, Cloutier 0-0-0. Totals 13-8-38.
TACONIC (53)
Hudson 1-0-3, Walker 1-0-2, Phillips 4-0-8, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 4-2-10, Leasure 1-0-3, Winn 6-0-14, F. Cross 6-1-13. Totals 23-3-53.
Westfield 10 16 5 7 — 38
Taconic 19 9 14 11 — 53
3-point goals — W 6 (Sanchez 2, Burke 2, Albert, Ashtoy). T 4 (Winn 2, Leasure, Hudson).
Lenox 50, Greenfield 35
LENOX — Turnabout is fair play is what everyone says.
“Big win on our court for Lenox girls who suffered a loss at Greenfield on Monday,” Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email.
The Millionaires went to Greenfield Monday, and came home on the short end of a 55-42 decision. On Thursday, Lenox led just about wire-to-wire, holding the Green Wave to one point in the second quarter.
Greenfield, behind nine of Lillia Kachelmeyer’s game-high 20 points, came roaring back and cut Lenox’s lead to six midway through the fourth quarter. But thanks to some clutch rebounds by Alex Lipton (seven in the game) and 8-for-12 shooting from the line in the fourth quarter, the Millionaires were able to lock up the win.
Tabor Paul led the way with 14 points for Lenox.
———
GREENFIELD (35)
Kachelmeyer 7-5-20, Cloutier 2-0-4, E. Cecunjani 1-1-3, A. Cecunjani 3-0-6, Hayes 0-0-0, Goncalves 1-0-2, Buscala 0-0-0. Totals 14-6-35.
LENOX (50)
Doyle 1-0-2, Patel 0-0-0, Pignatelli9 2-0-6, Fairfield 2-3-7, Paul 3-7-14, Nichols 1-0-2, Kirchner 2-0-4, Lipton 1-0-2, Ano 1-0-2, Reber 0-0-0, Nicotra 1-0-2, Giardina 3-3-9. Totals 17-13-50.
Greenfield 6 1 17 11 — 35
Lenox 15 10 8 17 — 50
3-point goals — G 1 (Kachelmeyer). L 3 (Pignatelli 2, Paul).
McCann Tech 49, Sci-Tech 32
SPRINGFIELD — Macey Tatro and Heather Boisvert each had 13 points as the Hornets got back on the winning track with a victory over host Sci-Tech.
“A good game where it was nice to see great contributions from the bench,” McCann coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “We were able to move the ball to find the open player.”
In addition to Boisvert and Tatro, McCann’s Amaya Todd chipped in with 10 points. The win ended McCann’s three-game losing streak.
———
McCANN TECH (49)
Boisvert 7-0-14, Tatro 7-0-14, Rose 1-0-3, Todd 5-0-10, Marsh 3-0-6, Reynolds 1-0-2. Totals 24-0-49.
SCI-TECH (32)
Janian 0-0-0, Cyntnia 2-0-5, Verdajo 2-0-5, Washington 4-2-13, Ramos 3-0-6, Abuduian 1-1-3. Totals 12-3-32
McCann Tech 13 14 10 12 — 49
Sci-Tech 3 10 3 16 — 32
3-point goals — MT 1 (Rose). ST 5 (Washington 3, Verdajo, Cyntnia).
Mount Greylock 41, Mount Anthony 24
WILLIAMSTOWN — The host Mounties fell behind in the first quarter, but their defense rose up and held the visitors to 11 points over the final three quarters, scoring a nice bounce-back win from losing at Monson on Tuesday.
The Patriots led 13-9, but Greylock’s Charlotte Coody scored nine of her game-high 17 points in a second quarter that saw the Mounties take a 22-18 halftime lead.
If the visitors had any chance of making a comeback, Greylock did not allow it. The Mounties shut Mount Anthony out 11-0 in the third quarter to pull away.
In Tuesday’s game, it was the Mounties who had a rough second quarter. Monson outscored Greylock 15-4, turning a three-point deficit into a 24-16 halftime advantage for the Mustangs.
Olivia Chrzan had 20 points for Monson, while Abby Scialabba had 14 to pace the Mounties.
———
MOUNT ANTHONY (24)
Gerow 0-0-0, Moore 1-2-4, George 0-1-1, Harrington 0-2-2, Elmer 2-4-8, Guetti 1-0-2, BArilone 0-0-0, Crossman 3-1-7, McQueen 0-0-0. Totals 7-10-24.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (41)
Filiault 1-0-2, Newberry 1-1-3, Art 0-0-0, Brammer 1-0-2, Quagliano 1-1-3, Scialabba 2-0-6, Sullivan 1-2-4, Gilooly 0-2-2, Henderson 1-0-2, Coody 8-1-17. Totals 16-7-41.
Mount Anthony 13 5 0 6 — 24
Mount Greylock 9 13 11 8 — 41
3-point goals — MG 2 (Scialabba)
Monson 59, Greylock 36
MONSON — The Mounties fell to Monson on Tuesday.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (36)
Newberry 2-1-5, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 1-0-2, Barnes 0-0-0, Scialabba 5-2-14, Sullivan 0-4-4, Gilooly 1-2-4, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 3-1-7. Totals 12-10-36.
MONSON (59)
Martinson 4-2-11, Chrzan 6-7-20, Bonneau 1-2-4, Murphy 4-1-9, Myrie 1-1-3, Ellis 1-0-2, Provost 2-0-4, Walker 2-2-6. Totals 26-15-59.
Mount Greylock 12 4 12 8 — 36
Monson 9 15 21 14 — 59
3-point goals — MG 2 (Scialabba 2). Mon 2 (Martinson, Chrzan).
Lenox 50, Mahar 35
LENOX — Tabor Paul scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter as host Lenox ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Franklin North rival Mahar on Wednesday.
“Much needed win for Lenox girls,” Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email. “We played four good quarters against a team they lost to by 17 on their court on Dec 21.”
It was a 21-9 second quarter that gave Lenox what proved to be an insurmountable 34-15 advantage.
Mia Pignatelli chipped in with 12 points for Lenox. Saylor Kegan had 16 to lead Mahar.
———