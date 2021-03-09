WILLIAMSTOWN — Taconic pulled away late and picked up win No. 1 of the 2021 winter season at Mount Greylock.
On their second night of the abbreviated season, Taconic held the Mounties to one fourth-quarter bucket in a 49-27 victory.
Ciany Conyers and Ahliya Phillips combined to score 30 points, and Taconic won that final frame 14-2. The visitors forced 30 turnovers.
Greylock hung in through three quarters, entering the fourth behind 35-25. Abby Scaliabba connected twice from 3-point range and finished with a team-high nine points. The interior duo of Delaney Babcock and Charlotte Coody were held completely off the scoreboard in the second half.
Conyers scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first, while Phillips was scoreless through the first eight minutes. She still finished with 14 points.
———
Taconic 15 9 11 14 — 49
Greylock 9 8 8 2 — 27
T (49)
Buda 2-0-4, Conyers 7-1-16, Vasquez 1-0-2, Hudson 3-0-8, Phillips 6-1-14, O'Donnell 0-0-0, Cross 2-1-5, McNiece 0-0-0, Lesure 0-0-0, Winn 0-0-0. Totals 21-3-49.
MG (27)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 1-1-3, Quagliano 1-0-2, Stevens 0-0-0, Scaliabba 3-1-9, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 1-0-2, Coody 3-1-7. Totals 11-3-27.
3-point goals — T 4 (Hudson, Conyers, Phillips); MG 2 (Scaliabba).