SHEFFIELD — A trying season and a stellar career are both winding down for Mount Everett senior Makenzie Ullrich, and she's making the most of her final games in navy and gold.
Ullrich, the Eagles' lone graduating player, dropped 17 points and added 11 rebounds in a 50-47 win over Lee on her senior night in Sheffield Friday.
Ullrich started hot, posting a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in the opening frame, as the Eagles (3-13) hung around down by two. And she stayed smoldering with a third triple and five more points in a second quarter that saw Mount Everett overtake the Wildcats.
"These girls have been working hard together since day one!" wrote Eagles coach Amanda Colpack in an email. "It’s exciting to see their progress and watch them become a TEAM! Our defense was consistent throughout the game and we worked the ball well on offense.
"Makenzie stepped up, as our captain on senior night and led us to a great win."
The hosts led 27-25 at halftime, and continued to build upon that advantage with Ullrich and frontcourtmate Emma Goewey nothing a pair of baskets each. Gowey had a double-double of her own with 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the lead was nine entering the fourth.
Lee (3-5) got two buckets from Lena Simone and Caroline Maloney (13 points) was in attack mode getting to the line four times and scoring five points, but the comeback bid fell short.
Mia Puleri hit two 3-pointers in the first half and put away a Lee-high 14 points. Emma Puleri added 10 points, but Mount Everett never fully relented. Goewey was 4 of 4 at the stripe in the fourth quarter, and Julia Devoti hit a 3-pointer to help ice it. Maggie Sarnacki chipped in eight points to aid the effort.
———
Lee 16 9 8 14 — 47
Everett 14 13 12 11 — 50
L (47)
Kelly 1-0-2, M. Puleri 6-0-14, Maloney 3-6-13, Le. Simone 2-2-6, Simmons 0-0-0, E. Puleri 4-1-10, Clark 1-0-2. Totals 17-9-47.
ME (50)
Sarnacki 2-3-8, Ngoy-Nkulu 1-0-2, Goewey 3-4-12, Devoti 1-0-3, Carpenter 0-0-0, Ullrich 7-0-17, Creamer 1-0-2, Steuernagle 3-0-6. Totals 18-7-50.
3-point goals — L 4 (M. Puleri 2, Maloney, E. Puleri); ME 5 (Ullrich 3, Sarnacki, Devoti).