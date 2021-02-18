SHEFFIELD — There wasn't a shot Mackenzie Ullrich didn't like on Wednesday night. The Mount Everett senior set a new career high with 25 points to lead Mount Everett to a 52-34 win over Monument Mountain.
Ullrich canned six 3-pointers and finished with 10 rebounds to earn a double-double in the win.
"Hats off to Makenzie Ullrich tonight for stepping up and leading the team in all aspects," coach Amanda Colpack wrote in an email.
The Eagles (1-3) outscored the Spartans 15-5 in the first quarter with the help of 12 points from Ullrich and never looked back. Emily Steuernagle finished with 12 points and Emma Goeway added nine points and seven rebounds for Mount Everett.
"We talked about what we needed to do to be successful," Colpack wrote. "Each girl played an important role in tonight's game and it was great to see them play together and have fun. They have been working hard every day and tonight's game showed their hard work on and off the court."
Abby Dahoney scored in every quarter for Monument (1-5), finishing with a team-high 12 points. Emily Mead contributed another 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
The Monument girls are back in action on Friday night and will host Hoosac Valley. Mount Everett is off Friday, but is scheduled to host Mount Greylock on Saturday.
———
Monument Mountain 5 12 7 10 — 34
Mount Everett 15 14 9 14 — 52
MM (34)
Dohoney 4-2-12; Cunningham 0-0-0; Mead 4-2-10; A. Wade 2-1-5; Valasco 1-0-3; M. Wade 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-34.
ME (52)
Sarnacki 0-0-0; Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0; Steuernagle 5-0-12; Devoti 0-4-4; Carpenter 0-0-0; Ullrich 9-1-25; Goewey 3-3-9; Creamer 1-0-2. Totals 18-8-52.
3-point field goals — MM 3 (Dohoney 2, Valasco); ME 8 (Ullrich 6, Steuernagle 2)