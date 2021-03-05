LEE — The Wahconah girls sent home eight 3-pointers during Friday night's road win at Lee.
The Warriors pulled away after a tight first quarter to win 64-35.
"It was a hard fought game but Wahconah clamped down on defense and made shots which was too much to overcome," wrote Lee coach Rick Puleri.
Lee trailed only 20-17 after one against the unbeaten Warriors, but couldn't put a lid on Maria Gamberoni, Noelle Furlong and company. That senior duo combined for 35 points, and each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Emma Belcher and Grace Wigington matched them with two triples each as well.
Wahconah locked down Lee defensively after seeing the Wildcats get comfortable with three 3-pointers and five points from Emma Puleri. Puleri finished with a team-high nine points, but the Warriors held Lee to single-digit totals in each of the final three quarters.
Gamberoni finished with a game-high 20 points, increasing her career total to 1,308. That puts her 21st all-time in Berkshire County girls basketball history. That is also just four points shy of tying Pat Duquette for the Wahconah overall school record.
———
Wahconah 20 16 15 13 — 64
Lee 17 6 7 5 — 35
W (64)
Taylor 0-1-1, Furlong 5-3-15, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, M. Gamberoni 9-0-20, O. Gamberoni 3-2-8, Drury 2-0-4, Marauszwski 1-0-2, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 2-0-6, Mason 1-0-2. Totals 25-6-64.
L (35)
Kelly 3-0-6, M. Puleri 2-0-4, Maloney 1-0-3, Le. Simone 2-2-6, Simmons 2-1-7, E. Puleri 4-0-9, Clark 0-0-0. Totals 14-3-35.
3-point goals — W 8 (Furlong 2, Belcher 2, M. Gamberoni 2, Wigington 2); L 4 (Simmons 2, Maloney, E. Puleri).