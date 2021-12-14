DALTON — The Wahconah defense turned up the intensity in the second quarter and pulled away to beat visiting Monson.
The Warriors (2-1) held the Mustangs to one, 3-point basket in the second quarter as they outscored the visitors 13-3 and eventually won 53-35.
Rylee Bonneau's trey was the only hoop for Monson in a quarter that also saw the Mustangs go 0 for 2 from the foul line.
Grace Wigington had her second consecutive 20-point game, scoring a game-high 23 for Wahconah. She had seven of Wahconah's points in the second quarter.
MONSON (35)
Bailey 0-0-0, Martinson 0-0-0, Szadd 0-0-0, Chrzan 6-3-15 Bonneau 4-0-10, Murphy 0-0-0, Myrie 2-0-6, Ellis 0-0-0, Carthell 0-0-0 Martinson 0-0-0, Provost 1-0-2, Walker 1-0-2. Totals 14-3-35
WAHCONAH (53)
Eberwein 3-1-8, Barry 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, Gamberoni 2-2-7, Drury 0-0-0, Wigington 9-2-23, Mason 1-3-5, Quinto 1-0-2. Totals 18-8-53.
Monson 14 3 12 6 — 35
Wahconah 12 13 11 17 — 53
3-point goals — Monson 4 (Bonneau 2, Myrie 2). Wahconah 7 (Wigington 3, Belcher 2, Gamberoni, Eberwein).
Drury 48, Belchertown 40
BELCHERTOWN —Kayla McGrath scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Drury beat Belchertown 48-40.
McGrath was red-hot out of the gate, scoring 10 of her 23 points in the opening eight minutes. Alyssa Russell helped close out the win for the Blue Devils by scoring nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils actually trailed 15-10 after one quarter, but doubled the Orioles up 16-8 in the second.