WESTHAMPTON — Wahconah's defense held Hampshire to single digits across each of the night's four quarters, while the offense did more than enough to leave with a 46-23 victory.
The Warriors doubled up their hosts behind 13 points from Olivia Gamberoni. She scored seven of those during a 14-3 opening quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game.
The Red Raiders managed just one basket over the first eight minutes, and only three by halftime. Emma Belcher knocked in a 3-pointer and had all five of her points in a second quarter that pushed the visitors' lead to 27-8. Hampshire was held without a 3-pointer.
Grace Wigington put the game away in the third with a 3-pointer of her own to go with seven of her nine points on the night.
The gap could've been even wider for Wahconah, which shot just 8 of 21 from the foul line. The Warriors improve to 2-1.
———
WAHCONAH (46)
Eberwein 2-0-5, Barry 1-0-2, Choquette 0-0-0, Belcher 1-2-5, Doyle 0-0-0, Gamberoni 5-3-13, Drury 1-0-3, Roberts 0-0-0, Wigington 3-2-9, Mason 3-2-8, Quinto 0-1-1. Totals 17-8-46.
HAMPSHIRE (23)
Miklasiewicz 1-0-2, Moynahan 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-2, Garcia 3-3-9, Legowski 2-0-4, Czarniecki 1-0-2, Jenkins 1-0-2. Totals 10-3-23.
Wahconah 14 13 14 5 — 46
Hampshire 3 5 7 8 — 23
3-pointers — W 4 (Eberwein, Belcher, Drury, Wigington).
Drury 41, Monument Mountain 33
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Blue Devils overcame a tough second quarter with a strong second half to pass by Monument Mountain on Friday.
Drury (2-0) scored just three points in the second frame, heading into halftime on a sour note, down 15-13 after the Spartans' Evi Higgins canned three 3-pointers in the period.
The answer was resounding, though, and it also came from downtown. Kayla McGrath connected twice from beyond the arc, and Jacinta Felix and Alissa Russell added one a piece to help flip the scoreboard. Drury took a two-point lead into the final quarter, where the visitors pulled away.
McGrath and Russell each finished with three treys. McGrath scored a game-high 16 points, while Russell had 11. Higgins finished with 13 for Monument (2-1) on four made 3s.
———
DRURY (41)
McGrath 5-3-16, Sarkis 0-0-0, Davis 0-1-1, Houghtaling 1-0-2, Felix 3-0-7, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 2-0-4, Russell 3-2-11. Totals 14-6-41.
MONUMENT (33)
Dohoney 0-0-0, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Valasco 0-0-0, Mead 2-1-5, Higgins 4-1-13, Lewis 2-1-5, Helmke 1-5-7, Wade 0-0-0, Hull 1-1-3. Totals 10-9-33.
Drury 10 3 14 14 — 41
Monument 4 11 10 8 — 33
3-pointers — D 7 (McGrath 3, Russell 3, Felix); MM 4 (Higgins 4).
Hoosac Valley 62, South Hadley 60
SOUTH HADLEY — Ashlynn Lesure and Averie McGrath scored eight points a piece in the fourth quarter, as the Hurricanes stormed back on the road Friday night.
Hoosac Valley (3-0) trailed 50-39 entering the final frame, but lit up for 23 points over the final eight minutes to overtake South Hadley for the team's third straight win the start the season.
For Lesure, those were all eight of her points on the night, coming on a triple and 5 of 6 shooting from the foul line. McGrath went for 23 points, including four 3-pointers, two of which came in the fourth.
Holding it down all night long was Alyssa Garabedian, who had 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (62)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 2-0-4, Shea 1-0-2, A. Garabedian 7-7-21, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 1-5-8, McGrath 8-3-23, T. Garabedian 2-0-4. Totals 21-15.
SOUTH HADLEY (60)
Alley 1-1-3, Marieni 1-4-6, Asselini 2-0-4, Soderbaun 1-0-2, Uribe 4-4-13, Jackson 5-4-16, Battine 2-1-5, Cenault 1-0-2. Totals 17-14-60.
Hoosac Valley 11 18 11 23 — 62
South Hadley 17 15 18 12 — 60
3-pointers — HV 5 (McGrath 4, Lesure); SH 4 (Jackson 3, Uribe).
Easthampton 65, McCann Tech 54
EASTHAMPTON — Izzy LaCasse poured in 38 points on the road, but it wasn't enough for McCann Tech to overcome Easthampton on Friday.
The Hornets hung around throughout, before the Eagles pulled away in the closing minutes.
"Tonight was a very good game. First half the lead was traded back and forth. Right before half they went up by three. They came out strong and went up by 12 on a 9-0 run," wrote McCann coach Kathy Budaj. "After the timeout we kept battling back to within three-to-five points, but could never get the lead back.
"Izzy had an amazing game on both sides of the court. Hannah [Boisvert] did a fantastic job on defense. Many offensive and defensive rebounds as well as blocks and caused turnovers. The whole team played hard, but I think their depth on their bench helped them down the stretch."
LaCasse's night included a 12-of-14 mark from the foul line.