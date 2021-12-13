olivia gamberoni dribbles

Olivia Gamberoni had 13 points as the Warriors beat Putnam for their first win of the season.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — Wahconah shook off a season-opening loss on Friday night and took out that frustration on visiting Putnam, winning 65-27 on Monday night.

It's safe to say Grace Wigington is a fan of the new gymnasium at Wahconah. The Warriors guard connected three times from distance and finished with a game-high 21 points. She had 15 at halftime to help stake coach Liz Kay's crew to a 35-10 lead. 

The Warriors (1-1) also got 13 points each from Olivia Mason and Olivia Gamberoni. The Olivias were a combined 11 of 18 from the foul line.

Wahconah's defense held the Beavers without a basket in the second quarter, turning a six-point edge after one into the 25-point lead by halftime. 

———

Putnam    8    2    6    10    —    27
Wahconah    14    21    16    14    —    65
PUTNAM (27)
Malcom 0-1-1, Smith 1-0-2, Rivera 1-0-2, Harris 3-0-8, Haywood 2-5-10, Diaby 1-0-2, Preston 1-0-2. Totals 9-5-27.
WAHCONAH (65)
Eberwein 1-0-2, Barry 0-0-0, Choquette 0-0-0, Belcher 3-0-8, Doyle 0-0-0, Gamberoni 3-6-13, Drury 3-0-6, Roberts 0-0-0, Wigington 7-4-21, Mason 4-5-13, Quinto 1-0-2. Totals 22-15-65
3-pointers — P 3 (Harris 2, Haywood); W 6 (Wigington 3, Belcher 2, Gamberoni).