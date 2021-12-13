DALTON — Wahconah shook off a season-opening loss on Friday night and took out that frustration on visiting Putnam, winning 65-27 on Monday night.
It's safe to say Grace Wigington is a fan of the new gymnasium at Wahconah. The Warriors guard connected three times from distance and finished with a game-high 21 points. She had 15 at halftime to help stake coach Liz Kay's crew to a 35-10 lead.
The Warriors (1-1) also got 13 points each from Olivia Mason and Olivia Gamberoni. The Olivias were a combined 11 of 18 from the foul line.
Wahconah's defense held the Beavers without a basket in the second quarter, turning a six-point edge after one into the 25-point lead by halftime.
