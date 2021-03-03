NORTH ADAMS — Playing in its second game of the delayed season, Drury got a taste of what the rest of Berkshire County's basketball-playing schools have been contending with since early February.
The Blue Devils improved with each quarter of their young season, but it mattered little in the final decision against the powerhouse Warriors of Wahconah.
Wahconah doused the Blue Devils 58-21, to stay unbeaten on the winter. The Warriors got 15 points from Maria Gamberoni, 11 from Noelle Furlong and 3-pointers from five different players. Wahconah improved to 14-0.
Wahconah's defense smothered the Blue Devils early, holding them to a single free throw in the first quarter and just five points by halftime. It was 30-5, before 3-balls from Furlong and Makenzi Taylor put the game away in the third quarter.
Drury (0-2) got 11 points from Kayla McGrath, her second double-figure effort in as many games, and six from Faith Moran.
With 15 points on Wednesday, Gamberoni moves past Kevin Huban into second all-time on the school's basketball scoring list. Her 1,263 points are four more than Huban. Pat Duquette remains atop the list with 1,312 points.
———
Wahconah 12 18 14 14 — 58
Drury 1 4 7 9 — 21
W (58)
Taylor 1-0-3, Furlong 5-0-11, Eberwein 1-3-5, Belcher 2-1-6, M. Gamberoni 6-2-15, O. Gamberoni 3-2-8, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Quinto 1-0-2, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 0-1-1. Totals 23-9-58
D (21)
McGrath 5-0-11, Sarkis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Bishop 0-1-1, LaCasse 1-0-2, Cellana 0-0-0, Russell 0-0-0, Moran 2-2-6, Dobbert 0-1-1. Totals 8-4-21.
3-point goals — W 5 (Taylor, Furlong, Belcher, M. Gamberoni, Marauszwski); D 1 (McGrath).