DALTON — Hannah Bowlby and the Wahconah girls lacrosse team waited an extra year to take the field, but once they did the Warriors unloaded some pent up frustrations and offense.
Bowlby scored three times and Wahconah pounded Pittsfield in the season-opener 11-0. The Warriors led 10-0 at halftime.
“It was so nice to finally get out on the field after a long absence,” Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “The girls were extremely motivated and worked very hard. Our attack players did a nice job of moving the ball. We are looking forward to this season for sure.”
The ball-movement was key and it caught the visiting Generals flat-footed just a couple minutes in. The Warriors got goals from six different girls, including a pair each by Kaeli Talora and Ashley O’Connell. Jilly Cote and Catie Ronayne tallied a goal and an assist each.
Chloe Accardi scored the other goal, while Paige Trager notched an assist.
The Wahconah attack hummed like a mid-season machine, and never more so than late in the first half with a pair of assisted goals to build out the 10-0 advantage. Ronayne danced around the perimeter to draw plenty of PHS eyes, allowing Bowlby to lose her defender and slip into the zone unencumbered. The entry pass was on point and Bowlby put her third of the afternoon by goalkeeper Danielle Plankey.
A minute later, Ronayne was paid off for her helper with a goal of her own. While Trager brought possession behind Plankey’s net, Ronayne dove in on the circle. Again, stick-to-stick passing provided an opportunity for a point-blank strike for Wahconah’s 10th goal.
Plankey held up well against the constant pressure, turning away nine shots. Meanwhile, Wahconah’s Sydney Smith had a light day making just one save to secure the shutout.