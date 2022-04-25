CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes got five-point nights from Emma Meczywor, Karyssa Charon and Lauren Davis in a win over Amherst.
Meczywor led the way with four goals, while Charon and Davis had hat tricks too. Ashlyn Lesure added two goals and two assists.
“Overall a great team win. We came out and won the majority of the draws and used that momentum to press offensively,” wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. “Lauren Davis continues to see the field well as we move in transition. Our ground game improves every game and that helped in the second part of the second half. Our defense really stepped up again today as it’s evident they continue to grow as a unit.”
———
Goals — A: Siegel 3, Ireland 2, Sadiq, MacDougall; HV: Meczywor 4, Davis 3, Charon 3, Lesure 2, Felix.
Assists — A: Siegel, MacDougall; HV: Felix 2, Lesure 2, Charon 2, Davis 2, Meczywor.
Saves — A: n/a 7; HV: Whitely 7.
Granby 20, Wahconah 12
GRANBY — The Warriors couldn't keep possession of the ball for long stretches on Monday and ultimately dropped a road contest to Granby.
"We fell behind early and battled back to tie it up in the second half," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "Unfortunately, we did not do a good job of possessing the ball and turnovers turned into goals for them. We were very inconsistent today."
Wahconah got hat tricks from Claire Naef and Emily O'Neil, along with two goals and two assists by senior Eva Eberwein. Ava Massaro and Dakota Casella scored twice each.