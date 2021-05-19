LEE — The Hoosac Valley girls did just enough to come away with a victory on Thursday, defeating Lee 11-10 at the home of the Wildcats.
Lee led early, but Hoosac Valley clawed back to knot the game at eight in the first half. The score remained close until Hoosac Valley scored with four minutes left in the match, riding a one-goal advantage to the finish line.
Karyssa Charon had a team-high six goals and four assists for the Hurricanes. Lauren Davis and Emma Meczywor each found the back of the net twice.
Hoosac keeper Maryn Cappiello stopped a barrage of shots sent her way, finishing the afternoon with 15 saves.
Brianna Kelly had five goals to lead Lee's offense and Abbey Boyd scored twice.
"It was a hard fought game with offense dominating the first half and defense dominating the second half," Lee coach Dave Galisa wrote in an email.
Goalies Eleanor Kropke and Daylonna Deanna combined for seven saves for the Wildcats.