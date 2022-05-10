LEE — The Hurricanes and Wildcats were deadlocked at halftime, before Hoosac Valley created the slightest bit of space and hung on for the 10-8 road win.
Lauren Davis was the difference-maker for Hoosac, as she finished with three goals and two assists. That ball-movement helped the Hurricanes finish with four assists on 10 goals to just one assist on eight goals for Lee.
Ashlynn Lesure scored three times and had an assist for Hoosac, and Emma Meczywor had two goals and an assist.
Annette Boyko and Bri Kelly both notched hat tricks for the Wildcats.
The score was 5-5 at halftime.
———
Goals — HV: Lesure 3, Davis 3, Meczywor 2, Felix, Charon; L: Boyko 3, Kelly 3, Lucido, Boyd.
Assists — HV: Davis 2, Lesure, Meczywor; L: Boyd.
Saves — HV: Whitley 8; L: Beckman 10.
Pittsfield 8, Monson 4
MONSON — The Generals jetted out to a 6-2 halftime lead before holding off Monson in the second half for a big road win on Tuesday.
Juliana Kastrinakis had the hot stick with four goals, while Alicia Houle lent a helping hand with four assists and added a goal for good measure. Britain Sadowy chipped in two goals and two assists.
———
Goals — M: Lebel 2, Arventos 2; P: Kastrinakis 4, Sadowy 2, Houle, Steinman.
Assists — M: Chiacchia, Royce; P: Houle 4, Sadowy 2.
Saves — M: 10; P: Kickery 7.
South Hadley 9, Wahconah 8
DALTON — The Warriors and Tigers went back and forth in a late game Tuesday night, but South Hadley had just a bit more to offer.
"Even though we came out on the wrong side of the column today, the girls continue to grow," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "Last time we played them it was a one-goal game in our favor and this time we were unable to put the game away. "Today we were short handed and asked a lot of the new players who stepped up and played."
Budaj credited goalie Phalyn Renderer for keeping the Warriors in it, as she finished with 12 saves. Claire Naef had five goals and two assists, while Eva Eberwein clocked two of each.