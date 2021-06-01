CHESHIRE — Emma Meczywor and Karyssa Charon netted five goals each in Hoosac Valley's 16-9 win over Pittsfield High on Tuesday.
"Meczywor, an 8th grader, got things going for us offensively with great cuts and finishes," coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "Charon and Lauren Davis do a nice job of moving the ball — in transition as well as within the offensive third."
Charon added two assists to her stat line. Meanwhile, Davis finished with four assists and two goals. Ashlyn Lesure scored three times and Sam Loholdt scored once to round-out Hoosac's offensive output. Defensively, keeper Emily Godfrey stopped 12 shots in goal for the Hurricanes.
"Maryn Cappiello played well defensively and Lesure continues to become an offensive presence as well," Molly Meczywor wrote. "A great team win considering we got beat the first game. We get better every game; proud of this team."
Leighana Williamson scored five goals and Juliana Kastranakis added another two goals for the Generals. Ashley Armstrong and Sydney Hover each scored once. Meanwhile, Pittsfield goalie Danielle Plankey made 11 saves.
Mount Greylock 17, Lee 3
LEE — The Mounties went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to win big over the Wildcats.
Mount Greylock featured seven different scorers on the day. Sarah Polumbo led the way with a five-goal performance. Behind her was Carolyn Jones with four goals. Gianna Pesce and Ainsley Abel netted two goals a piece for the road team.
Emma Stevens and Tess Leveque each scored once, but Stevens added three assists to her stat line. In net, Christy Rech earned seven saves and Carolyn Jones added another three as the Mounties slowed the opposing offense.
Tabor Paul, Brianna Kelly and Molly Macchi each scored for Lee. Eleanor Kropke and Daylonna Deane combined for 10 saves in the Wildcat net.