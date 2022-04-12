Girls Lacrosse: Mount Greylock blows through Pope Francis

WILLIAMSTOWN — Sarah Palumbo and Ainsley Abel combined for nine goals as the Mounties earned their third-straight win by double figures.
Palumbo finished with a game-high five goals and added an assist. Zoe Armet and Tessa Leveque also dished assists for Greylock.
Seven different Mounties scored in the contest with Leveque and Phoebe Hughes each finding the back of the net for a pair of goals. On the back end, the Cardinals only managed to get two shots by Greylock goalie Christie Rech.
Mount Greylock is now 4-1 on the year and will play at Chicopee Comp on Wednesday.