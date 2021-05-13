WILLIAMSTOWN — Nine different girls scored as Mount Greylock flew by Lee 19-1 on Thursday.
Carolyn Jones led the Mounties charge, finding the back of the net for four goals and adding one assist. Zoe Armet and Sarah Polumbo each earned hat tricks with an assist. Meanwhile, Emily Mole, Tess Leveque and Ainsley Abel each scored twice. Abel had an assist as well. Gianna Pesce, Emma Stevens and Lucy McWeeny had the other goals.
Brianna Kelly set up Tabor Paul for a Wildcat goal in the second half.
Lee 0 1 — 1
Mount Greylock 15 4 — 19
Pittsfield 9, Hoosac Valley 4
PITTSFIELD — Leighana Williamson and Sydney Hover combined for seven goals to guide Pittsfield past Hoosac Valley.
It was just a one-goal match at the half, but six goals following intermission helped the Generals break the game open.
Danielle Plankey blocked seven shots in the Pittsfield net. Williamson scored four times, while Alaina Percy and Riley Steinman each tallied a goal. Tatyiana Curtis had an assist.
Meanwhile, Hoosac's Emily Godfrey saved nine shots and Karyssa Charon scored twice for the Hurricanes. Lauren Davis and Emma Meczywor had the other goals.