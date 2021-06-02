PITTSFIELD — Wahconah took to the turf at BCC like its own home field, and dominated Pittsfield High 15-0 last week.
Senior Hannah Bowlby continued her strong spring campaign layering four goals on the Generals, while Kaeli Talori tallied four scores as well.
Jilly Cote had the hot hand doing out three assists to go with a pair of strikes herself. Norah Esko added a goal and an assist. In total, eight of Wahconah's 15 goals were assisted on.
Earning the shutout in net was Sydney Smith, who turned away nine PHS tries.
Wahconah also got goals from Anna Naef and Gigi Vianna, while Eva Eberwein, Claire Naef, Ava Massaro and Kya Candilore all chipped in assists.