SPRINGFIELD — It took a bus ride and overtime, but Wahconah entered the weekend with a huge 10-9 road win over Pope Francis on Friday.
“A fun game for sure. Both teams traded the lead throughout the game. We were a man down and leading by a goal and they scored two goals to go ahead by one,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “We came back and tied it up. We had the last possession in regulation, but could not score. Their goalie did a great job forcing overtime. Claire Naef drove and shot and the goalie saved it, and she was able to get her rebound. Shortly thereafter she started to drive and passed the ball to Ava Massaro who scored the winning goal.”
Naef, Massaro and Eva Eberwein ruled the midfield against the Cardinals, while Phalyn Renderer was stout in net with eight saves.