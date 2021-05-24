CHESHIRE — Mount Greylock got hat tricks from Gianna Pesce and Carolyn Jones in a 13-1 win at Hoosac Valley on Monday.
Goalkeeper Christy Rech made nine saves in the win, while opposing netminder Emily Godfrey stood up to the Mounties barrage and turned away 20 shots.
Jones added an assist to finish with four points, while both Sarah Polumbo and Zoe Armet chipped in two goals and an assist each.
"Overall, we continue to improve every game and, most importantly, we met every game goal we had today," Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor wrote in an email. "Definitely a moral victory for our very young team. In addition, Emily Godfrey was stellar in goal for us today."
Lexi Politis, Delaney Babcock and Mackenzie Sheehy all scored for Greylock.
Ashlyn Lesure had Hoosac Valley's goal.
Wahconah 13, Lee 1
DALTON — The Warriors got their bounce-back win on Monday, pounding Lee by double-digits at home.
Wahconah featured Jilly Cote and Kaeli Talora with two goals and two assists a piece. Ashley O'Connell struck twice as well, while Chloe Accardi had a goal and two assists and Hannah Bowlby two goals and one assist.
Sydney Smith kept the Wildcats at bay with three saves.
"Offensively some nice movement of the ball to find the seams. We did a nice job redefending," Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email.
Karly Bazonski scored and assisted on a goal for the Warriors, who also got markers from Eva Eberwein, Claire Naef and Norah Esko. Katie Ronayne added an assist.
The Lee goal came from Brianna Kelly. The Wildcats got eight saves from Eleanor Kropke.