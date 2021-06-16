WILLIAMSTOWN — The Wahconah girls made it two straight wins over Mount Greylock, taking the season series with a 7-4 win on Tuesday in the regular season finale.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, before Wahconah grabbed a 4-3 edge through three quarters. Kaeli Talori scored twice in the fourth to help the Warriors pull away.
Jilly Cote scored scored three goals and added two assists to lead Wahconah. Hannah Bowlby added two goals.
Greylock jumped out first in the second half, scoring 5 minutes, 13 seconds into the third when Sarah Polumbo finished an Ainsley Abel helper. Three minutes later, Polumbo scored again to make it 3-1 Mounties.
Cote got Wahconah back on track off with 9:34 gone by in the quarter, and then assisted on a Bowlby tally before getting the go-ahead marker herself just before the buzzer.
Talora broke the fourth-quarter ice early, only to have Polumbo complete her hat trick to draw back within one off a Gianna Pesce assist. That was all Greylock could muster, though
Cote scored her third with about six minutes left in the fourth and then assisted on Talora's second in the closing seconds. Sydney Smith earned the win in goal, stopping six shots.
Abel had a goal and an assist for Greylock. Christy Rech made seven saves in net.