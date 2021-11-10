Girls on the Run of Western MA is hosting its 5K event to close out the season at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke on Sunday, Nov. 14.
540 girls will take place in Sunday's run and over 1,000 people are expected to participate. There are two waves, one at 10 a.m. and another at 12 p.m., in order to spread out running.
Early arrival to the event is suggested and more information about the event, along with volunteer opportunities, can be found at girlsontherunwesternma.org.
Girls on the Run of Western MA work to inspire girls to be healthy, joyful and confident with a curriculum that integrates running.
Girls on the Run is for girls in grades three through eight and is an activity-based youth development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills.