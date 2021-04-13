CHESHIRE — Mallory Mazzeo scored twice and the Hoosac Valley offense finally got cooking Tuesday night at home.
The Hurricanes took down Taconic 6-0, with Emily Godfrey and Lilly Speed combining to pitch the shutout in net.
Hoosac had managed just two goals through a 1-4 start to its season, but broke through against THS.
"The girls did a nice job of moving the ball today," Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "They were more patient and looking for the open player."
Sydni Jamros, Samantha Loholdt and Annie Canales all earned an assist by looking for that open player, while Loholdt and Jamros also were on the beneficiary end of that and left with two points a piece.
Ashlyn Lesure and Lilly Boudreau also scored in the win for Hoosac (2-4).
Taconic had similarly struggled to find its attack and dropped to 0-3.