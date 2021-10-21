PITTSFIELD — Offense was hard to come by as the Spartans and Generals settled for a 1-1 stalemate.
Monument's Abigail Kinne scored the game's first goal in the sixth minute. Pittsfield, nine minutes later, responded with a Tess Tierney goal. Bella Penna was awarded an assist on the play.
Emily Mead saved three shots the Generals fired at the net. Meanwhile, Pittsfield keeper Jasmine Small finished with six saves.
The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference will announce the seeds for the eight-team Western Mass. tournaments over the weekend.
Pittsfield, as of Oct. 17, was ranked 40th in the MIAA girls soccer D-III Power Rankings. The Spartans, who play in D-IV, were ranked 11th.
Ware 1, Hoosac Valley 0
CHESHIRE — Ware's Andrea Bell kept the scoresheet clean against the Hurricanes.
The Ware keeper finished with eight saves. Madisyn Davis scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Riley Dulak.
"We dominated the game but could not put the ball in the net," Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "Ware's keeper did a nice job of coming out and making some nice saves."
Hoosac's Emma Meczywor saved three shots and Mallory Mazzeo also batted away a Ware shot.