PITTSFIELD — Elli Miles and Kayla McGrath took to the turf at BCC on Monday night and churned up the Wildcats defense.
On the flip side, Mackenzie Dobbert put up a wall in front of the Drury net.
The Blue Devils picked up a 4-0 victory over Lee, getting a pair of goals each from Miles and McGrath. Drury improved to 2-3 with the win.
Miles broke a scoreless draw in the 7th minute, finishing off a feed from McGrath.
Lee's defense held strong and tried to send the Wildcats into halftime down just one goal, but Drury broke back through late. Miles returned the favor near then end of the first half for McGrath's opening tally. It wound up being a 3-0 advantage at halftime, though.
In the final two minutes of the period, Dobbert sent a punt sailing into the attacking zone, where McGrath caught up with it and put away her second goal.
The veteran keeper also made five saves in the shutout win.
Miles, who had a hat trick in the Blue Devils' win over Taconic last week, nailed her second strike, also off a McGrath assist, with 7:30 remaining in the game. She has five goals in five games, while McGrath has seven points in that span.
Bella Lovato and the Lee (0-3) defense came away with 15 saves.