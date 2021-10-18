NORTH ADAMS — Elli Miles scored four goals as the Drury girls kept their season humming right along with a 6-0 drubbing on Pioneer Valley.
The hosts led 2-0 at halftime on unassisted tallies by Madeline Nesbit and Miles, who scored the game's final three goals. Drury put 21 shots on net in the game.
Hannah LaCasse had the other tally, her 10th of the season. Madison Saunders assisted on that one. Jacinta Felix assisted on Miles' second, while Rylee Joy had the helper on the next pair.
Miles is up to 23 goals this fall, while the Blue Devils improved to 14-0-1 and are on a seven-game winning streak.
Mount Greylock 2, Hoosac Valley 0
ADAMS — It was Senior Night for the Hurricanes at Renfrew Field, and they hung with Mount Greylock for 80 minutes.
The contest was scoreless at halftime.
"We have been playing so much better and gave Greylock a great game," wrote Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "There has been such an improvement over the last few weeks, I am very happy for the girls. Greylock is a very good team and the difference in our team from the first time we played them... kudos to the girls for working so hard."
The Mounties beat Hoosac 5-0 in September. This time around it took until the 48th minute for Greylock to break through keeper Emma Meczywor's net. Lucy Igoe capitalized on an opportunity sent her way by Belen Galvez.
Then, with just 6 minutes left in the game, Lily McDermott struck for the insurance goal.
Meczywor made 11 saves, while Greylock's Emma Newberry stopped three shots.
Lenox 3, Southwick 0
SOUTHWICK — In front of a rowdy Senior Night crowd at Southwick, Lenox held strong and kept the Rams off the board during a late Sunday night game.
While the Rams honored their senior class, it was the Millionaires seniors doing the damage on the field.
Solia Herndon-Schmid scored once in each half, with both goals assisted by classmates Mary Elliot and Molly Knight. Elliot tacked on an extra insurance goal with about 10 minutes to play.
Underclassman Ella Hall made four saves for the clean sheet, with senior Aidan Burns limited the Southwick opportunities.
"It was definitely back and forth in the first 15 minutes," wrote Lenox coach Brian Seminara in an email. "The Southwick fans were so loud I think it took the girls back a bit, as it had all the makings of a tournament game, which half the team has never been exposed to."
It took 26 minutes to break the ice, with Elliot finding Herndon-Schmid for the opener. Southwick kept the score 1-0 through halftime and over the first 20 minutes of the second half. A free kick from 30 yards out resulted in another Herndon-Schmid goal, this time from Knight
"Southwick ladies pushed the whole time, and it was a great game for us to prepare for our tournament," wrote Seminara.
———
Lenox 1 2 — 3
Southwick 0 0 — 0
First Half
L — Solia Herndon-Schmid (Mary Elliot), 26:00.
Second Half
Herndon-Schmid (Molly Knight), 60:00.
Elliot (Maddi Digrigoli), 70:00.
Saves — L: Ella Hall 4; S: Ellie Westcott 8
Agawam 4, Pittsfield 0
AGAWAM — Pittsfield couldn't keep momentum rolling after picking up its first win on Saturday at home. A visit to Agawam ended with a 4-0 decision for the Brownies.
Sera Gagnon scored the opener in the first half and Agawam led 1-0 at halftime. Isabel Lalancette scored twice and Kailey Butler had the fourth goal.
Jasmine Small made nine saves for PHS.