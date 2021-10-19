PITTSFIELD — Olivia Gamberoni’s hat trick was enough to overcome the Generals.
The Warriors set the tone midway through the first half as Gamberoni scored twice within a 10-minute stretch. Pittsfield’s Allie Schnopp scored twice in the second half, knotting the game at two. Her second goal came off a Randi Duquette assist in the 65th minute.
Gamberoni broke the tie eight minutes later and the defense guided Wahconah to the finish line.
Pittsfield will host Monument Mountain on Thursday.
Lee 7, Hampden Charter 3
LEE — Caroline Maloney, Maya Kollmer and Emma Puleri netted two goals each as the Wildcats took care of business at home.
Maloney and Kollmer got the ball rolling with two goals in the first half with a combined four goals. Lee keeper Bella Lovato registered five saves and the Wildcats led 6-0 after the first 40.
Puleri scored the lone goal for the Wildcats in the second half. Maddie Kotek took over for Lovato in the net and saved four shots in the second half.
McCann 10, Chinese Immersion Charter 4
NORTH ADAMS — Izzy LaCasse outscored the visitors on her own with a five-goal performance for the undefeated Hornets.
McCann Tech led 3-2 at the half, but kicked the doors down with seven goals in the final 40 minutes. Emily Feder joined the scoring party with two goals. Camryn Belisle and Mia Parise also scored.
LaCasse’s day went beyond the five goals, adding three assists as McCann Tech improved to 10-0-1 on the year. Keira Lennon saved five of eight shots that came her way in net for the Hornets, who will play at Wahconah later today.
Drury 10, Taconic 0
NORTH ADAMS — Senior captain Elli Miles netted a hat trick on Senior Day for Drury.
Freshman Madison Saunders had a hat trick as well, as the Blue Devils bowled over Taconic at home.
Another senior captain, Madeline Nesbit scored on a Miles assist to send Drury into halftime up 8-0. Jacinta Felix and Reagan Cornell scored second half goals.
Alyssa Russell also scored, and Hailey Kingsley, Cornell, Rylee Joy, Julia Albright and Lindsey Robare picked up assists.
Ari Rivard made two saves for the shutout, while Tacoinc's Maria Gonzalez turned away 16 shots.