WARE — The Hoosac Valley girls received a second-half goal from Kim Mach in a 1-1 tie against Ware on Wednesday.
Mach netted Hoosac’s only goal and slammed another shot against the crossbar with less than 10 minutes left in the half.
“We were generating many opportunities in the offensive end, but the opportunities for goals keeps eluding us,” Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email.
Andrea Bell scored for Ware and Cassandra Pendleton had eight saves in the home net.
Keeper Emma Meczywor had eight stops in net for the Hurricanes.